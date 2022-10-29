ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida

By Jonathan Small
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgbkI_0ir17IAc00

Hurricane Ian caused billions in damage and upended lives, but few people expected that it would cause electric vehicles to burst into flames.

But that's just what happened.

In the days following Hurricane Ian, the saltwater flooding in coastal areas caused the lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles to combust.

Firefighters in Naples, for example, needed to extinguish six blazes in EVs that had been submerged in seawater.

Heather Mazurkiewicz, a spokesperson for the fire department, said firefighters needed "thousands upon thousands" of gallons of water to extinguish the EV fires — much more than what a typical gas car fire would require.

Even worse, one of the EVs reignited, destroying two houses.

Related: This Solar-Powered Florida Town Was Built to Withstand Hurricanes. Did It Work?

Why EVs are burning

Eric Wachsman, the Director of Maryland's Energy Institute, told CNBC that lithium-ion battery cells have electrodes placed close together and are filled with a flammable liquid electrolyte.

When the battery cells get damaged or defective, "this flammable liquid could get into what's called a thermal runaway situation, where it just starts sort of boiling, and that results in a fire," Wachsman said.

For this reason, some companies, such as Tesla and Ford, are switching to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are much less combustible.

But that doesn't stop the cars that already have lithium-ion battering from catching fire.

Florida takes action

To protect first responders and firefighters, Jack Danielson, executive director of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, directed those "not involved in immediate lifesaving missions" to identify flooded electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries and move them "at least 50 feet" away from other structures, vehicles, and combustibles.

Senator Rick Scott also wrote a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, D, calling for action.

"This emerging threat has forced local fire departments to divert resources away from hurricane recovery to control and contain these dangerous fires," Scott wrote. "Alarmingly, even after the car fires have been extinguished, they can reignite in an instant."

There are over 95,000 registered EVs in Florida, the second-highest number in the nation.

Comments / 399

David Dunn
2d ago

If you've learned anything from the Biden administration you should know by now that if the government thinks it's a good idea It's total BS and it will cost you a fortune. Your government has sold you out to China.

Reply(26)
227
Miss Nibs
2d ago

So these EV’s that are supposed to be “better for the environment “ are now destroying even more of the planet, wasting more water and are just showing how awful this democratic decision really is!

Reply(12)
124
A Rational American
2d ago

Hence why my next vehicle will still be ICE. EVs are not perfect for every situation or every environment. The people need to choose what best works for them, not the government trying to force people to transition.

Reply(18)
94
Related
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
FLORIDA STATE
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
AccuWeather

Electric vehicles catch aflame during Ian aftermath

Sen. Rick Scott said the “dangerous” fires have distracted from “first-responders’ mission of saving lives after the storm” in a letter to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — as officials ask for guidance on how to handle the emerging threat. An impending revolution...
FLORIDA STATE
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Carscoops

Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee

We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
TAMPA, FL
natureworldnews.com

Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?

When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?

The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy