Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos

Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base during Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series. Altuve had a rough time at the plate Friday night, but he was able to single with two outs in the ninth and steal second off Seranthony Dominguez, putting the winning run in scoring position. This marked Altuve's first steal of the postseason and 19th on the year. The 32-year-old began the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a double play, but he was still able to give his team a chance to win in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Astros came up short, and their second baseman is hitting just .108 across 37 at bats in the postseason with only one extra-base hit.
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: No qualifying offer coming

Martinez is unlikely to get a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. As a 35-year-old designated hitter who was only worth 1.0 fWAR in 139 games last season, Martinez was unlikely to get the qualifying offer. He will likely sign this winter on a short-term deal to serve as another team's primary designated hitter.
