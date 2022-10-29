Read full article on original website
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
'He's ruthless': 5-year-old Phillies fan becomes viral sensation for taunting Astros fan
"...So yeah, later in the game when J.T. hit the homerun, Carson gave it back to him because you know, he don't take nothing from nobody. That's what I love about him," said the 5-year-old's father, Robert Wallace.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Rare call by home-plate umpire helps Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins and Wife Jayme Hoskins: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A home run type of love! MLB pro Rhys Hoskins was smitten with Jayme Hoskins (née Bermudez) after connecting in high school. In order to graduate, the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman signed up as a volunteer counselor at a local North California summer program for children living with neuromuscular diseases, and he was eager to […]
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Philadelphia Phillies come back from 5 runs down, stun Houston Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion Friday night to take Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 in extras.
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Dusty Baker Re-Signed With the Astros in 2021 — What Were the Terms of His Contract?
Dusty Baker has had one of the more prolific careers in Major League Baseball, spanning over 50 years. Before beginning his managerial career with the San Francisco Giants in 1993, Baker was an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. Article continues below...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel with Fall Classic underway
The 2022 World Series is tied, 1-1, after the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split the first two games of the best-of-seven Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park over the weekend. The teams are off on Sunday, and the series will resume Monday at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Yankees’ rival to get new ballpark without changing cities, MLB commissioner predicts
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes that while the A’s must continue looking into moving out of Oakland and away from its decrepit ballpark, one of the Yankees’ AL East rival likely will stay in the Sunshine State. “I see Tampa differently,” Manfred told Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on...
Former Angel Brandon Marsh 'Surprised' to be Traded, Enjoying Postseason Success
His revamped swing has helped him succeed in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss
Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base during Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series. Altuve had a rough time at the plate Friday night, but he was able to single with two outs in the ninth and steal second off Seranthony Dominguez, putting the winning run in scoring position. This marked Altuve's first steal of the postseason and 19th on the year. The 32-year-old began the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a double play, but he was still able to give his team a chance to win in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Astros came up short, and their second baseman is hitting just .108 across 37 at bats in the postseason with only one extra-base hit.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: No qualifying offer coming
Martinez is unlikely to get a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. As a 35-year-old designated hitter who was only worth 1.0 fWAR in 139 games last season, Martinez was unlikely to get the qualifying offer. He will likely sign this winter on a short-term deal to serve as another team's primary designated hitter.
