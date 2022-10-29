Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
kusi.com
Kelley Martinez focuses campaign for sheriff on homelessness and crime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Martinez is running to be sheriff of San Diego in the 2022 Midterm Elections. . Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign. Martinez is the first female to serve as...
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9
County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
Meet the candidates: El Cajon mayoral race
The mayor of El Cajon is seeking another term. Mayor Bill Wells faces Arnie Levine, a real estate broker, in the Nov. 8 election.
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
Request denied: SANDAG board won’t hold emergency review of CEO’s job performance after scathing audits
After yet another scathing assessment of agency spending practices, a veteran board member of the San Diego Association of Governments wants an early review of CEO Hasan Ikhrata’s job performance. He’s not going to get it. Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall asked for a closed-door session two days before...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
Comments / 0