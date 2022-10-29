Read full article on original website
Related
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
willmarradio.com
Ribbon cut Monday for Highway 12 improvements in west metro
(Independence MN-) After years of work, the ribbbon will be cut today on safety improvements on Highway 12 between Delano and Maple Lake. At 11 a.m. Highway 12 Safety Coalition chair Chief Gary Kroells will be holding press conference/ribbon cutting celebration recognizing the completion of two years of highway construction safety improvements which have included two roundabouts, an extension of a center median divider, and the construction of a bridge overpass which realigns Hennepin County Road 92 where it intersects with Highway 12 in the City of Independence.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
willmarradio.com
Felt says don't mistake THC gummies for candy on Halloween
(Willmar MN-) When it comes to Halloween, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the holiday evolved. From a law enforcement point of view, Felt says it has gone from a time police would respond to prankster kids and vandals to a time of concern over adults drinking and driving. He says they had extra patrols out over the weekend looking for drunk drivers, and tonight, motorists should look out for trick or treaters. With the nice weather there will likely be more out than usual...
voiceofalexandria.com
Netflix series to focus on missing central Minnesota student
(St. Joseph, MN)--The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Authorities say that Josh left a friend's...
willmarradio.com
BOLD/BLHS School's Production of "Newsies"
What: BOLD/BLHS School's Production of "Newsies" When: Friday and Saturday evening performances (Oct. 28 & 29) at 7 pm and Sunday, October 30th at 2 pm. We hope you can join us for the BOLD/BLHS Schools Production of Newsies!. Set in New York City at the turn of the century,...
willmarradio.com
Tractor, SUV collided near Lowry...two injured
(Lowry MN-) An Alexandria couple were hurt when their SUV and a farm tractor collided in Pope County. The state patrol says it happened at 5 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street, about 1 mile south of Lowry. An SUV, driven by 75-year-old Jerome Renner of Alexandria was southbound on 114 when it and a northbound John Deere Tractor pulling an implement collided. Renner and his passenger, 76-year-old Constance Renner were hospitalized...Gerald was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, Constance was taken to the Glenwood Hospital. The tractor driver, 71-year-old Gerald Maus of Lowry wasn't injured.
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
willmarradio.com
Chaska woman hurt when her car hits a deer south of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A Chaska woman was hurt when her Chevy Volt struck a deer south of Olivia. 43-year-old Robin Bielefeldt was traveling southbound on Highway 71 in Henryville Township when she collided with the deer around 8:31 p.m. Saturday. Bielefeldt was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kduz.com
Hwy 7 to be Reduced to One Lane East of Hutchinson
Highway 7 will be reduced to one lane east of Hutchinson on Friday (Oct. 28). MnDOT officials say that will be to allow crews to pave over the Luce Line State Trail where it crosses the roadway. A flagging operation will direct traffic through the work zone. Officials say travelers...
willmarradio.com
Douglas Doering
Douglas Doering, age 76, of Buffalo Lake, MN passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in St. Paul, MN. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, at 11:00 am at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia, MN with Pastor Krey Leesman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
willmarradio.com
Crash near New London injures Willmar woman
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a crash near The Country Stop in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. A Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross Highway 23 when he hit an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 23. Loso wasn't hurt, but the driver of the SUV, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Willmar PD and Kandiyohi County SO Collect Unused Prescription Drugs
(Willmar, MN) Once again, the Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office are partnering with the DEA to get prescription drugs disposed of properly. People with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them Saturday during the National Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can dispose of unused or outdated meds at the Law Enforcement Center (2201 NE 23rd Street, Willmar) or at the Willmar Wal-Mart. No sharps will be allowed.
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
fox9.com
Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border
HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
willmarradio.com
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
willmarradio.com
BOLD Football season comes to an end
(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
willmarradio.com
NL-S Football Team Advances in Section 6AAA
(New London, MN)--The NL-S Wildcats hosted the Pierz Pioneers Saturday afternoon for the Section 6AAA Semi-final game and after an early defensive battle, resulting in a 6-6 tie at the Half, the Wildcats offense came to life in the 2nd Half while holding Pierz scoreless, for the final score of 28-6.
Comments / 0