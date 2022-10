Centurion cross country stormed through the Foothill League finals on Saturday. Saugus’ boys and girls took home league titles after wins at College of the Canyons. Centurion Lucia Pearson continued her freshman-phenom season with a first-place finish in the girls’ race. Pearson topped the front pack with a 18:56.0-minute finish. Just behind the freshman was sophomore Makenna Blum, who ran down Valencia’s Kamryn Grossman for an 18:59.3 finish.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO