My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: Weekend wrapped up season for many high school athletes

SEQUIM — In football action Friday night, the Sequim Wolves once again kept the good fight up until the end, giving 3rd place Bremerton a great game with the Knights winning 36-29. The Wolves end their season with a 2-7 record. The Port Angeles Roughriders saved their best game...
SEQUIM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roundup: Selah boys, Ellensburg girls win cross country regionals

NACHES HEIGHTS — Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls won handily and both programs will have double state entries following Saturday’s efforts at the Eastern Washington 2A regional cross country meet at Apple Ridge Run. Selah junior Nicolas Spencer won the boys race by 18 seconds in...
ELLENSBURG, WA

