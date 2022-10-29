Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Week 9 prep football roundup: Caleb Wolcott rallies University past Central Valley; Kansas tiebreaker needed in 2A
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 120 yards with three touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-6, 3-5). Gentz Hillburn rushed for 155 yards with...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Weekend wrapped up season for many high school athletes
SEQUIM — In football action Friday night, the Sequim Wolves once again kept the good fight up until the end, giving 3rd place Bremerton a great game with the Knights winning 36-29. The Wolves end their season with a 2-7 record. The Port Angeles Roughriders saved their best game...
Yakima Herald Republic
District swimming: Vick sweeps 50, 100 free to lead Selah's runner-up finish
PULLMAN — Senior Izzy Vick swept the freestyle sprints, swam on two runner-up relays and led Selah to second place at Saturday’s Class 2A Eastern Washington regional girls swimming meet. Vick won the 50-yard free in 24.90 and then set a career best in the 100 free of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Selah boys, Ellensburg girls win cross country regionals
NACHES HEIGHTS — Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls won handily and both programs will have double state entries following Saturday’s efforts at the Eastern Washington 2A regional cross country meet at Apple Ridge Run. Selah junior Nicolas Spencer won the boys race by 18 seconds in...
Girls soccer: State tournament first round action from across Oregon
The soccer state tournament kicked off on Saturday and it brought with it a ton of action. The second round will be played on Tuesday, and will include action from all of the state’s classifications. Take a look at the first round soccer games from Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A:
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark girls soccer reaches 4A district title game; Masyn Thielman lifts Mead over Mt. Spokane
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Lewis and Clark 1, Richland 0: Keegan Tee scored in the 49th minute, Shelby Dirks made eight saves and the visiting third-seeded Tigers (13-4) shut out the second-seeded Bombers (14-2) in a District 8 4A semifinal.
