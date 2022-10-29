ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Safe Rest Village will aid in homeless crisis

By Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Portland reaching critical levels in recent years, it was a welcome change to hear a positive update.

City leaders held a pre-opening event on Friday, Oct. 28 to celebrate a new safe rest village in the Hazelwood neighborhood in Portland.

“This work is about saving lives.” Said Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, “there are people who are dying on our streets almost daily who are homeless, and we need these services.”

Landlord rescinds 50% rent spike after affordable housing tenant rallies

The pre-opening event allowed stakeholders and community members a chance to walk through units built near Southeast 122 nd and Burnside. City data reveals Hazelwood to be one of the more dangerous areas in Portland, and one of the aims of the village is to protect its residents.

The number of units, however, does not fully satisfy the demand, and officials said that access will initially be limited to those who are directly referred by first responders or other teams working with the homeless. No walk-up services will be available.

Comments / 15

Craig Vickers
2d ago

Portland oregon used to be a nice place back in the 70s 80s and 90s. now it is a complete nightmare. a Marxist communist cesspool where the criminals have more rights then the good citizens have

Reply
3
Craig Vickers
2d ago

most of these homeless could work . make them work if they need a place to stay. I can't wait to move out of this blue state sesspool

Reply(1)
2
 

