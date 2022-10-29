ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Here are regional quarterfinal matchups for the OHSAA football playoffs

By From staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Several central Ohio teams took the first step toward the ultimate goal of a state championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals of the OHSAA football playoffs.

The excitement grows as the quarterfinals feature rematches, anticipated matchups and a few surprises after several lower-seeded teams won in the first round.

Ohio high football playoff schedule: OHSAA football calendar

First round: Central Ohio high school football scores and OHSAA playoff recaps

Here are the quarterfinals in regions involving central Ohio teams.

Division I, Region 2

  • No. 8 Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at No. 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)
  • No. 5 Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at No. 4 Perrysburg (10-1)
  • No. 11 Marysville (7-4) at No. 3 Centerville (9-2)
  • No. 7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at No. 2 Springfield (9-1)

Division I, Region 3

  • No. 9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) vs. No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (10-1)
  • No. 5 Pickerington North (7-4) at No. 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)
  • No. 11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at No. 3 New Albany (8-3)
  • No. 10 Westerville Central (5-6) at No. 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)

Division II, Region 7

  • No. 9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at No. 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)
  • No. 5 Big Walnut (9-2) at No. 4 Watkins Memorial (9-2)
  • No. 6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at No. 3 Westerville South (10-1)
  • No. 7 DeSales (7-4) at No. 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)

Division III, Region 11

  • No. 9 Washington Court House (9-2) at No. 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)
  • No. 6 London (8-3) vs. No. 3 Watterson (10-1) at Ohio Dominican
  • No. 5 Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at No. 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2)
  • No. 7 Granville (9-2) at No. 2 Jackson (9-2)

Division IV, Region 15

  • No. 9 Ready (7-3) at No. 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)
  • No. 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at No. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)
  • No. 11 Cambridge (8-3) at No. 3 Columbus East (9-1)
  • No. 10 Hartley (5-6) at No. 2 Steubenville (9-2)

Division V, Region 19

  • No. 9 Portsmouth (7-4) at No. 1 Ironton (11-0)
  • No. 13 Columbus Academy (5-5) at No. 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)
  • No. 6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at No. 3 Barnesville (11-0)
  • No. 10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at No. 2 Harvest Prep (11-0)

Division VI, Region 23

  • No. 8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at No. 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)
  • No. 13 West Jefferson (5-6) at No. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)
  • No. 6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at No. 3 Bellaire (7-4)
  • No. 7 Loudonville (7-4) at No. 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)

Division VII, Region 27

  • No. 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at No. 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)
  • No. 5 Waterford (8-3) at No. 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)
  • No. 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-5) at No. 3 Caldwell (10-1)
  • No. 10 Fairfield Christian (6-5) at No. 2 Hannibal River (10-1)

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Here are regional quarterfinal matchups for the OHSAA football playoffs

Comments / 0

