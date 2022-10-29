ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer

Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Young viral Phillies fan flies home for football game

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros ended in dramatic fashion Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth as Philadelphia came back to beat Houston, 6-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.After Realmuto's homer, Phillies fans let Astros fans hear all about it, including Carson Wallace, a young fan that went viral after the TV broadcast aired a clip of what appeared to be him talking smack to a Houston fan.There's truly nothing like Philadelphia sports fans. They're a different breed. But, there's more to this Carson's story.After going viral, the young boy hopped on a 6 a.m. flight on Saturday to play in a football game - absolute legend. He even showed up to the game with a Phillies "P" still painted on his torso. Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros nearly went five hours. It didn't finish until about midnight. That's true determination and fight by Carson -- just like the Phillies showed in Game 1. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy