Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Phillies Have Major Advantage with Realmuto at Catcher
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto must be prepared for another big game in World Series Game 3.
Yardbarker
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
The J.T. Realmuto game: Phillies comeback to win
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto finished the game 3-4 with a double, the go-ahead home run, a walk, 3 RBI, and a run scored, as the Phillies won Game 1 of the World Series.
Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5
The The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5 Friday night. The Philadelphia Phillies took to Twitter to celebrate their victory.
Phillymag.com
Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer
Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick's World Series homecoming a big deal for Philly-made family
This will be McCormick's second time at the World Series and he gets to play in his hometown stadium.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Rockets And Clippers Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
Young viral Phillies fan flies home for football game
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros ended in dramatic fashion Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth as Philadelphia came back to beat Houston, 6-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.After Realmuto's homer, Phillies fans let Astros fans hear all about it, including Carson Wallace, a young fan that went viral after the TV broadcast aired a clip of what appeared to be him talking smack to a Houston fan.There's truly nothing like Philadelphia sports fans. They're a different breed. But, there's more to this Carson's story.After going viral, the young boy hopped on a 6 a.m. flight on Saturday to play in a football game - absolute legend. He even showed up to the game with a Phillies "P" still painted on his torso. Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros nearly went five hours. It didn't finish until about midnight. That's true determination and fight by Carson -- just like the Phillies showed in Game 1.
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
Comments / 0