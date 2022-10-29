ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Cheers to 50 Years: Inaugural Richmond football, cheerleading teams hold reunion

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKaN0_0ir140Ka00
Players, coaches and cheerleaders of the 1972 Richmond season held a 50-year reunion on Friday. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — This fall marked the 50-year anniversary since the first Richmond Senior High School football team played its inaugural season.

A half a century later, members of the 1972 Raider football and cheerleading teams held a reunion during Friday’s regular-season finale at Raider Stadium.

No stranger to running the offense, former quarterback Ricky Treadaway got the drive started earlier this summer with the help of teammate and 30-year Richmond soccer coach Bennie Howard.

Roughly 25 former players, coaches and cheerleaders attended and were recognized at halftime during the Raiders’ 22-21 loss to Scotland High School.

The 1972 Raiders were coached by Ron Krall and combined players from Richmond County’s four former high schools — Ellerbe, Hamlet, Rockingham and Rohanen.

Racking up an 11-1 overall record, the Raiders clinched the 3A Southeastern Conference championship and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

Below are photos from Friday’s reunion, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oridk_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W40LQ_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZcn0_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMpKi_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQV7j_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079Yc5_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VJXZ_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvBPM_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OZ5C_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXIn4_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rx4as_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlQSQ_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXVRz_0ir140Ka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MW7Ww_0ir140Ka00

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond vs. Scotland, Week 11

ROCKINGHAM — Friday’s regular-season finale ended in heartbreak for the Richmond Senior High School football team. Despite holding a second-half lead, the Raiders suffered a 22-21 loss to rival Scotland High School. The Fighting Scots scored the game-winning touchdown reception by Cadyn Graves with 1:49 left on the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Gennarelli, Van Horn usher in new era the Rock

ROCKINGHAM —With a solid core of established events already in place including the NMCA/NMRA All-Star Nationals, Mopars at The Rock and the Super Chevy Show, Al Gennarelli and Dan Van Horn are anxious to assume ownership and put their own distinctive stamp on historic Rockingham Dragway. On Sunday, Gennarelli,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat

PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PINEHURST, NC
dallasexaminer.com

Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher

“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: William Eric Freeman

Eric passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2022 at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth McNair Freeman; and preceded in death by his parents, William Thurman Freeman and Dorothy “Dot” Gaddy Freeman. Eric was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia,...
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy