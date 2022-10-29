Cheers to 50 Years: Inaugural Richmond football, cheerleading teams hold reunion

Players, coaches and cheerleaders of the 1972 Richmond season held a 50-year reunion on Friday. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — This fall marked the 50-year anniversary since the first Richmond Senior High School football team played its inaugural season.

A half a century later, members of the 1972 Raider football and cheerleading teams held a reunion during Friday’s regular-season finale at Raider Stadium.

No stranger to running the offense, former quarterback Ricky Treadaway got the drive started earlier this summer with the help of teammate and 30-year Richmond soccer coach Bennie Howard.

Roughly 25 former players, coaches and cheerleaders attended and were recognized at halftime during the Raiders’ 22-21 loss to Scotland High School.

The 1972 Raiders were coached by Ron Krall and combined players from Richmond County’s four former high schools — Ellerbe, Hamlet, Rockingham and Rohanen.

Racking up an 11-1 overall record, the Raiders clinched the 3A Southeastern Conference championship and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

Below are photos from Friday’s reunion, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.