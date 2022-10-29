ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall

The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
ARIZONA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

The World’s Largest Aircraft Boneyard Is Located In the Arizona Desert

One thing military buffs and aviation fans both enjoy is aircraft boneyards, and did you know the world’s largest is located in the southwestern United States? Opened following the Second World War, the 309th Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) is housed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and has on its property over 4,000 aircraft from a variety of eras.
UTAH STATE

