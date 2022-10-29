Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
FBI offers up to $5,000 for information on Navajo woman missing since 2021
The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the disappearance of 64-year-old Ella Mae Begay. According to the FBI, Begay has been missing from her home near Sweetwater since June 15, 2021. Her 2005 Silver F-150 Ford truck, Arizona license plate AFE7101,...
WATCH: Immigrants scale shipping containers used as border wall in Arizona
The Washington Examiner filmed three people from Cuba climbing over shipping containers being used as a makeshift border wall in Yuma, Arizona.
Washington Examiner
Arizona tells Biden it won't tear down its border wall
The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will install a new temporary barrier sometime in 2023, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman told the...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack facing federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges, DOJ says
Authorities said on Monday that DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps."
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
3 ex-Proud Boys hired as Miami-Dade poll workers. Insurrection indictment costs 1 the job
Two former members of the Proud Boys — the far-right white nationalist extremist group that has become influential in Miami-Dade’s Republican party — have qualified to serve as poll workers in Miami-Dade County and will be interacting with voters on election day.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Defies Biden With Border Wall Made of Shipping Containers
At the mouth of a valley in the Huachuca Mountains, on the northern side of the U.S.-Mexico border, the governor of Arizona is picking a fight with the ghost of Theodore Roosevelt. On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey began dropping the first of thousands of shipping containers along a 10-mile stretch...
Arrest made after break-in at Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters in Arizona
Police on Thursday said they have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor of Arizona. Phoenix police said they arrested Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, on a single count of third-degree burglary. There does not appear to be any evidence that the break-in was politically motivated.
abandonedspaces.com
The World’s Largest Aircraft Boneyard Is Located In the Arizona Desert
One thing military buffs and aviation fans both enjoy is aircraft boneyards, and did you know the world’s largest is located in the southwestern United States? Opened following the Second World War, the 309th Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) is housed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and has on its property over 4,000 aircraft from a variety of eras.
What is stolen valor? Arizona man's phony exploits inspire law to crack down on it
A man accused of faking a military record and taking advantage of military families is just the latest claim of an Arizona resident pretending to have served in the armed forces for personal gain. A number of high-profile "stolen valor" cases have occurred in Arizona over the years, including a...
