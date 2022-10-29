A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

