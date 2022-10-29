Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
mynewsla.com
Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the report found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
mynewsla.com
Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man’s Murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to second-degree murder. A special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia
A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills; Suspect Arrested
A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about 12:20 p.m. in the area of Victory Boulevard and Platt Avenue, Officer Drake Madison said.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 15 to Life for Killing Girlfriend’s Baby
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son in a Santa Ana motel room. Eduardo Centeno pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Feb. 12, 2018 killing of Adrian Rodriguez, according to court records. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a count of assault on a child with force likely to produce death.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Officer’s Fatal Shooting of Suspect Complied with Policy
A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force Review Board, and affirmed...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday evening in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The man was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Seek Public’s Help in Finding Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to locate and identify the driver in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of man in San Jacinto. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department San Jacinto Station responded at 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a hit-and-run traffic collision at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Chase Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Sgt. Dawn Blair.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Chatsworth
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of a 40-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash in Chatsworth which also left three other people injured. The man was identified as Martin Antunez Rendon, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Rendon’s place of residence.
mynewsla.com
Parents Warned to Check for Drugs Mixed in With Halloween Candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children’s candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Comments / 0