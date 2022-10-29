Read full article on original website
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
2 killed, 2 wounded when shooter opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large
A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Palm Springs Shooting; Suspects Behind Bars
Two men were behind bars Monday for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs. Anastascio Jesus Machuca, 20, and Antonio Marins, 21, were arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Machuca is additionally suspected of murder. Earlier that day, at...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the report found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced...
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover in Desert Hot Springs
An investigation was continuing Monday into a rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs that left a 51-year-old man dead. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash on Dillon and Long Canyon roads, according to Officer David Torres from the California Highway Patrol. Torres said a man driving a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills; Suspect Arrested
A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about 12:20 p.m. in the area of Victory Boulevard and Platt Avenue, Officer Drake Madison said.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
foxla.com
foxla.com
OC baby, 14-year-old girl kidnapped by own relatives during armed robbery in Westminster
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Four people, including a baby and a 14-year-old girl, were at the center of a horrific crime spree where their own relatives kidnapped them during a violent armed robbery in Westminster. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call in the 14300 block of Pine Street...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia
A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
