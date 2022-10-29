Friday Night Football – Week 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final week of the regular season was full of big plays as district titles were on the line. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Defending state champion Cleveland hosted rival Rio Rancho at Lightning Bolt Stadium for a game that would be tied at the half. However, after trailing 14 nothing, the Storm shocked the Rams, scoring 35 unanswered to get the win.

In district 2/5, Wilson Stadium played host to a battle of unbeatens between Farmington and La Cueva. After the Scorpions got on the board early, the Bears proved why they are one of the top teams in the state as they erupted for 62 points to claim the district title.

“We made good adjustments early, you know they had a good first drive early, went all the way down and scored and I feel like the defense did what they needed to do to make adjustments and get to the QB,” said coach Back. “It’s a good QB, he is hard to bring down and we have been able to get to him and make some big plays.”

The Manzano Season ended on Thursday night. Coach Stephen Johnson and multiple players joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the 2022 season.

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to La Cueva wide receiver Ian Sanchez. In the bears win over Farmington, Sanchez had five receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Artesia quarterback Nye Estrada. The junior is second in the state in passing with around 2,500 yards and over 30 total touchdowns while leading his team to a district title. Estrada also holds his own in the classroom, as he maintains a 3.7 GPA.

“You know, football can get stressful but my team helps me a lot with how good they play, so it takes stress off of me and in the classroom I just focus and get my work done,” he said. “I’d like to be an engineer, so you know I work to get there, but it is a goal of mine.”

Estrada is a hard worker and it shows on the field. His number, 39, isn’t a common one for a quarterback, but it is a reminder for him of what it takes to be successful.

“I actually moved into Artesia from Carlsbad and in 7th grade I was like the 4th string QB i think and I was given number 39. So, my sophomore year it was the lowest open number and I took it. So, I just figured to stick with it. I worked hard grew with my guys a lot.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to the Gateway Christian Warriors. The defending 6-man state champions went undefeated in the regular season and once again claimed the No. 1 seed. The team is another step closer to winning the title, which is something they wanted to do for coach Reeves, who passed away last season.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Cleveland running back Josh Perry. With his team trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Perry ripped off a 45 yard touchdown, which was the first of 35 unanswered for his team in the win.

