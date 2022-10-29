ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 11

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LB38R_0ir11lMJ00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final week of the regular season was full of big plays as district titles were on the line. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Defending state champion Cleveland hosted rival Rio Rancho at Lightning Bolt Stadium for a game that would be tied at the half. However, after trailing 14 nothing, the Storm shocked the Rams, scoring 35 unanswered to get the win.

In district 2/5, Wilson Stadium played host to a battle of unbeatens between Farmington and La Cueva. After the Scorpions got on the board early, the Bears proved why they are one of the top teams in the state as they erupted for 62 points to claim the district title.

“We made good adjustments early, you know they had a good first drive early, went all the way down and scored and I feel like the defense did what they needed to do to make adjustments and get to the QB,” said coach Back. “It’s a good QB, he is hard to bring down and we have been able to get to him and make some big plays.”

The Manzano Season ended on Thursday night. Coach Stephen Johnson and multiple players joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss the 2022 season.

Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 11

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to La Cueva wide receiver Ian Sanchez. In the bears win over Farmington, Sanchez had five receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Artesia quarterback Nye Estrada. The junior is second in the state in passing with around 2,500 yards and over 30 total touchdowns while leading his team to a district title. Estrada also holds his own in the classroom, as he maintains a 3.7 GPA.

“You know, football can get stressful but my team helps me a lot with how good they play, so it takes stress off of me and in the classroom I just focus and get my work done,” he said. “I’d like to be an engineer, so you know I work to get there, but it is a goal of mine.”

Estrada is a hard worker and it shows on the field. His number, 39, isn’t a common one for a quarterback, but it is a reminder for him of what it takes to be successful.

“I actually moved into Artesia from Carlsbad and in 7th grade I was like the 4th string QB i think and I was given number 39. So, my sophomore year it was the lowest open number and I took it. So, I just figured to stick with it. I worked hard grew with my guys a lot.”

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to the Gateway Christian Warriors. The defending 6-man state champions went undefeated in the regular season and once again claimed the No. 1 seed. The team is another step closer to winning the title, which is something they wanted to do for coach Reeves, who passed away last season.

High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 11

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Cleveland running back Josh Perry. With his team trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Perry ripped off a 45 yard touchdown, which was the first of 35 unanswered for his team in the win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 10

SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31 Wall defeated Early 10-7 Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19 TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27 Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6 Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14 Mason defeated Stockdale […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

LAFC advances to MLS Cup final with 3-0 win over Austin FC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday. LAFC — which won the Supporters Shield as the...
AUSTIN, TX
KRQE News 13

Butterball Turkey Talkline is back for 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, some of us may be needing some extra guidance on how to cook the perfect turkey. Starting Tuesday, people who would like some cooking tips can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL. The Butterball Hotline will offer prepping tips along with shopping advice. This year, the brand will also […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

No Tricks for this Halloween Forecast

It’s been a lovely Halloweekend of weather across New Mexico, with today seeing a bit more cloud coverage compared to yesterday. There is too much dry air at the surface for these clouds to bring any precipitation, besides maybe an isolated shower across the Central Mountain Chain. Clouds will...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico rancher honored for work with Hereford breed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico rancher Bill King has been inducted into the Hereford Association Hall of Fame. The designation is given to ranchers who have dynamically influenced the direction and advancement of the Hereford breed. The Kings have been ranching for more than 100 years. Bill King started his Hereford herd as a high […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warmer and quieter weather across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that brought snow, rain, winds, and very cold conditions across the state has now moved into Texas. A bit of lingering cloud coverage remains across the easternmost parts of New Mexico, expected to continue through the early evening before clearing into the weekend. A westerly breeze will return to the […]
TEXAS STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
WYOMING STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico Teacher of the Year named

The New Mexico Public Education Department and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have named a Santa Fe Pre-K teacher as teacher of the year. Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center has been given the honor. Hughes teaches a 4-year-old preschool class at the childhood center. The Nye Early Childhood...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday, and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy.  The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center said they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls, and they fear it could get worse.  “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy