Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the h of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game: ...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
ESPN
Zion back with double-double, Pelicans rout Clippers 112-91
LOS ANGELES -- — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram out vs. Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns opponents have been relatively healthy four games into the year. That changes Friday when the Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Zion Williamson, who missed all of last season with an injury, is out with a hip and back contusion, the team announced. Meanwhile, fellow...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Monday night to wrap up their four-game road trip. Just a week ago, the Sixers snagged their first victory of the year against the Indiana Pacers. Two nights later, Philadelphia failed to build on its win streak and fell short to the...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Tri-City Herald
Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets
The Kings were a popular pick as a sleeper playoff team this year, but they’ve been slow out the gates. Contrast that with the Hornets who were supposed to be tanking, but have been solid go start the year. Sac-town still can’t play defense and the Hornets are rested after Saturday’s victory against the defending champs. Hornets will keep rolling tonight.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win
LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also...
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton out Sunday vs. Rockets, to be reevaluated in a week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Houston Rockets with a left ankle sprain. Ayton exited Phoenix’s 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday in the first quarter after landing on center Jonas Valanciunas’ foot awkwardly. His ankle...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
ESPN
Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
ESPN
Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win
Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7...
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Pelicans – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday. Phoenix is coming off a statement win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Suns are favored against the Pelicans, and with New Orleans being shorthanded, those odds have increased. Still, the Suns lead the Pelicans 57-52...
Suns Center Deandre Ayton to Miss at Least One Week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with an ankle sprain, according to the team.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his first start at point guard this season after Ja Morant was ruled out with an illness. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
Comments / 0