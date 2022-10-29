Read full article on original website
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
The Crawfish Boxes
Phillies up Over Astros 1-0. Random thoughts
►Well, you didn’t really think the Astros were going to sweep their way to another World Championship, did you?. The Astros were dominant in the ALDS and ALCS, but in six of the seven games of those series, the outcome was decided by two runs or less. To sweep, a lot of things had to break just right for the Astros.
NBC Philadelphia
World Series: J.T. Realmuto Leads Phillies Comeback in Game 1 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON – And so the Phillies’ Game 1 magic continues. They are 4-0 in Game 1s this postseason. They won Game 1 of the World Series in dramatic fashion Friday night, coming back from an early five-run deficit and ultimately beating the Houston Astros, 6-5, on the strength of J.T. Realmuto’s tie-breaking solo homer with no outs in the top of the 10th.
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: World Series Game 1, Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10 innings)
Apparently the World Series is starting (who would know, when the LCS’s ended almost a week ago). If you’re rooting for the Astros, you’re going to get a lot of Phillies-biased tweets here, and rightfully so. If you’re on the Phillies bandwagon, welcome, there’s a lot to see here.
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
Tri-City Herald
Can Phillies’ Syndergaard Keep Bringing the Heat in World Series?
Noah Syndergaard is throwing the ball harder this postseason. That's not exactly uncommon – many pitchers up their velocity in playoff games – but for Syndergaard, it's an especially encouraging sign. You see, back in his heyday, Syndergaard was one of the hardest-throwing pitchers on the planet. In...
Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 5 -2
The Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5 – 2 on Saturday night. The team took to Twitter to celebrate their big win saying, “That’s more like it.”
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks Stay Perfect, Cavaliers Surge
Record: 5–0 The Bucks are the only team that made it through the second week of the season without a loss. They have their league-best defense to thank for their perfect start, led by the frontcourt unit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez, all of whom are pulling down rebounds and swatting shots with ease. After downing the Nets, Knicks and Hawks last week, Milwaukee’s six-game homestand continues with back-to-back games against the Pistons.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Monday night to wrap up their four-game road trip. Just a week ago, the Sixers snagged their first victory of the year against the Indiana Pacers. Two nights later, Philadelphia failed to build on its win streak and fell short to the...
Tri-City Herald
Saquon Barkley, Giants learn Seahawks’ defense is back. Here’s why and how it’s changed
The techno and dance music was bangin’ so loud inside the Seahawks’ locker room during Sunday’s postgame, it was like trying to converse at a rave. On the field during their latest, surprising, dominant win, 27-13 over the previously 6-1 New York Giants, the reformed Seahawks and their defense roared. Again. They sacked the quarterback. They created turnovers. They had their fans shaking Lumen Field like it was 2013 and ‘14.
Astros even up World Series with convincing Game 2 win over Phillies
Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston's lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin...
Yardbarker
World Series: Astros' Alex Bregman and Phillies' Aaron Nola Were Roommates at LSU
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stepped into the batter's box in the first inning of game one of the World Series Friday night to face his old college teammate and roommate. FOX Baseball's lead play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis shared on Friday night's broadcast that Bregman roomed with Philadelphia Phillies...
