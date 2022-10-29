Read full article on original website
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 460 positive cases this week, (Saturday, Oct. 22 to today), bringing totals to 118,406 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
Meet the Candidates: Fort Wayne Community Schools Board District 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Julia Hollingsworth and Jeannette Jaquish both have experience in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jaquish’s children went to FWCS. Hollingsworth herself attended FWCS, worked in the district for 30 years and has now served on the board for 12 years. She said the biggest...
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
Several fire departments respond to pole barn fire
OHIO CITY — Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pole barn fire at 13832 Mendon Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Mutual aid was called for almost immediately. Van Wert, Middle Point, and Rockford Fire Departments all responded with manpower and tankers, and Van Wert provided an additional engine. CERT, which services all of Van Wert County, also responded to the scene.
Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
West Jefferson lane restrictions extended a week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of West Jefferson will continue to have lane restrictions for another week. Work on the section of the road near where a new shopping center with a Peter Franklin jewelry store between Time Corners and the Apple Glen/Jefferson Pointe complex had been expected to be completed by the end of October.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wraps up 2022 with final Halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wrapped up its Halloween festivities and the 2022 season Sunday with the conclusion of Pumpkin Day. Pumpkin Day consisted of a Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp Animal Enrichment event, as well as a game were people could guess the weight of a pumpkin.
Man dies after Elkhart County crash
A Thursday night crash in Elkhart County has left one man dead. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 20, just east of Ox Bow Park. Officers say two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, was taken to South...
Pro-life group protests film "Call Jane" outside Fort Wayne movie theater
Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
Police: Auburn motorcyclist suffers ‘severe ankle injury’ after trying to pop a wheelie
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after police say the man suffered injuries while trying to pop a wheelie on his motorcycle. Police say 18-year-old Briant Mosquera was traveling southbound near the 4000 block of County Road 47 around 4:50...
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
