No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
The Crawfish Boxes
Phillies up Over Astros 1-0. Random thoughts
►Well, you didn’t really think the Astros were going to sweep their way to another World Championship, did you?. The Astros were dominant in the ALDS and ALCS, but in six of the seven games of those series, the outcome was decided by two runs or less. To sweep, a lot of things had to break just right for the Astros.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charlie Manuel: Phils will take the World Series in 7 games
PHILADELPHIA - The World Series comes to Philadelphia, and a Philly favorite is making his prediction. 69 News reporter Ali Reid caught up with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. "It's 2022, are the Phillies winning the World Series?" she asked him. "I'll say they win it in 7 games, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies will head back home with World Series tied 1-1 following Game 2 loss
HOUSTON (AP) - Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia 76ers docked second round draft picks by the NBA
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks...
JT Realmuto, Nick Castellanos lead Phillies to Game 1 comeback win
The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge comeback in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and they were led by JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos. The Houston Astros pulled ahead 5-0 after three innings, getting two home runs from Kyle Tucker. But Philly scored three in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Castellanos knocked in the Phillies’ first run of the game. Alex Bohm added a two-run double to make it 5-3.
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
Yardbarker
World Series: Astros' Alex Bregman and Phillies' Aaron Nola Were Roommates at LSU
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stepped into the batter's box in the first inning of game one of the World Series Friday night to face his old college teammate and roommate. FOX Baseball's lead play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis shared on Friday night's broadcast that Bregman roomed with Philadelphia Phillies...
Houston Astros bounce back against Philadelphia Phillies to even World Series
Following an agonizing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday, the Houston Astros bounced back nicely to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday.
