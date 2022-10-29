ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Crawfish Boxes

Phillies up Over Astros 1-0. Random thoughts

►Well, you didn’t really think the Astros were going to sweep their way to another World Championship, did you?. The Astros were dominant in the ALDS and ALCS, but in six of the seven games of those series, the outcome was decided by two runs or less. To sweep, a lot of things had to break just right for the Astros.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charlie Manuel: Phils will take the World Series in 7 games

PHILADELPHIA - The World Series comes to Philadelphia, and a Philly favorite is making his prediction. 69 News reporter Ali Reid caught up with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. "It's 2022, are the Phillies winning the World Series?" she asked him. "I'll say they win it in 7 games, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 76ers docked second round draft picks by the NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

JT Realmuto, Nick Castellanos lead Phillies to Game 1 comeback win

The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge comeback in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and they were led by JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos. The Houston Astros pulled ahead 5-0 after three innings, getting two home runs from Kyle Tucker. But Philly scored three in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Castellanos knocked in the Phillies’ first run of the game. Alex Bohm added a two-run double to make it 5-3.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
HOUSTON, TX

