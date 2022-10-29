Over the recent fall break for IUP, a milestone was reached for the school’s Executive MBA program in the West Bank region of Palestine. According to a news release, another 30 students in the seventh cohort of the Executive MBA program took part in a graduation ceremony in Ramallah on October 22nd. The IUP provost and vice president for academic affairs Laura Luetkehans and Eberly College of Business interim dean and coordinator of offshore programs Prashanth Bharadwaj paid a visit to the Arab-American University in the West Bank to be a part of the graduation ceremonies. Students in this program take all of their classes in Ramallah, and Eberly faculty travel to deliver the program on-site. More than 25 IUP faculty members have taught offshore in this program. Should any of them want to take part in graduation ceremonies at IUP, they can do so, provided they get a visa to allow them to come in.

INDIANA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO