Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
wccsradio.com
PENNS MANOR BLANKED IN FINAL APPALACHIAN BOWL
The Penns Manor Comets lost for the first time this season, shut out, 35-0, Saturday night by the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers at Windber Stadium in the final Appalachian Bowl. The game completed the final Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend, which went relatively well overall for the Heritage. Heritage Conference teams won...
wccsradio.com
IUP FOOTBALL IN THREE-WAY TIE FOR BEST IN WEST
After losing for the first time this season on Saturday at Gannon, IUP’s football team will likely fall in the AFCA Coaches Poll that is to be released today. IUP sits in a three-way tie with Slippery Rock and Gannon for the top spot in the PSAC West. The Crimson Hawks can clinch a share of the West title and a chance to play in the PSAC championship game with a home win over Clarion this Saturday.
d9and10sports.com
D9 Releases Football Playoff Brackets: Port Allegany, Central Clarion, Clearfield Get Top Seeds
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 football playoff brackets Saturday with Port Allegany (1A), Central Clarion (2A), and Clearfield (3A) getting top seeds. For the first time, the District used a seeding committee to determine the matchups. Six teams entered the tournament in Class 1A with three...
wccsradio.com
IUP LOOKS FOR PSAC REGULAR SEASON TITLE TODAY AGAINST GANNON
IUP will try to keep its undefeated season going this afternoon with a game against Gannon this afternoon in Erie. Should the Crimson Hawks win this one, they will clinch the PSAC-West Regular Season Championship, their first since 2017. IUP is coming off a 44-7 victory over Seton Hill last week, but Gannon also coming off a big win with a 49-14 win over Mercyhurst last week to secure the Niagara cup.
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER GIRLS REPEAT AS DISTRICT 6 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPS
The Marion Center girls won the District 6 Class A cross country team championship for the second straight year. The Stingers’ boys finished second, and both teams qualified for next week’s state tournament. Here is the link to the complete meet results:. https://live.gingerbreadtiming.com/meets/19028.
wccsradio.com
CRIMSON HAWKS DROP BASKETBALL GAME AT ACC’S MIAMI
IUP closed out its two-game exhibition schedule with another matchup against an ACC power, dropping an 89-55 game against the Miami Hurricanes yesterday. Miami was an Elite Eight team in last year’s NCAA Tournament and is picked fourth in the ACC this year. The Hurricanes sprinted to a 13-0...
wccsradio.com
BETTY J. McKENDRICK, 86
Betty J. McKendrick, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. Born in Brush Valley on January 9, 1936 to the late Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, Betty resided in the Indiana area her entire life. Betty is survived by her...
wccsradio.com
DISASTROUS SATURDAY FOR IUP, PITT, PENN STATE FOOTBALL
Saturday was not a good day for some of the local sports teams. In football, IUP was upset by Gannon, 43-36. Pitt was beaten by North Carolina, 42-24, and Penn State lost to Ohio State, 44-31. Jack Benedict has the story of the IUP loss.
wccsradio.com
IUP REACHES MILESTONE FOR WEST BANK EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAM
Over the recent fall break for IUP, a milestone was reached for the school’s Executive MBA program in the West Bank region of Palestine. According to a news release, another 30 students in the seventh cohort of the Executive MBA program took part in a graduation ceremony in Ramallah on October 22nd. The IUP provost and vice president for academic affairs Laura Luetkehans and Eberly College of Business interim dean and coordinator of offshore programs Prashanth Bharadwaj paid a visit to the Arab-American University in the West Bank to be a part of the graduation ceremonies. Students in this program take all of their classes in Ramallah, and Eberly faculty travel to deliver the program on-site. More than 25 IUP faculty members have taught offshore in this program. Should any of them want to take part in graduation ceremonies at IUP, they can do so, provided they get a visa to allow them to come in.
wccsradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES HOLDING STEADY FOR NOW
The national average cost of a gallon of gas has held relatively steady over the last 24 hours. Gas prices have held at $3.76 for the last 24 hours, which marks a three-cent decrease from last week and a three-cent decrease over the last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were 36-cents lower at $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also held steady at $4.00 over the last day, which is an eight-cent increase over the last week and a 27-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average last year at this time was $3.57.
Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police
The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Mifflin County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
Explosions Heard As Fire Races Through Tamaqua Building (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through a three-story structure Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming...
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween
Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer
Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
wccsradio.com
DAVID W. SHEDD, 71
David W. Shedd, 71, of Rochester Mills, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The son of Douglas Huse and Viola (Wichern) Shedd, he was born on May 12, 1951 at Long Branch, NJ. David was a 1969 graduate of Middletown Township High School. In...
Comments / 0