ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

PENNS MANOR BLANKED IN FINAL APPALACHIAN BOWL

The Penns Manor Comets lost for the first time this season, shut out, 35-0, Saturday night by the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers at Windber Stadium in the final Appalachian Bowl. The game completed the final Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend, which went relatively well overall for the Heritage. Heritage Conference teams won...
PENN, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP FOOTBALL IN THREE-WAY TIE FOR BEST IN WEST

After losing for the first time this season on Saturday at Gannon, IUP’s football team will likely fall in the AFCA Coaches Poll that is to be released today. IUP sits in a three-way tie with Slippery Rock and Gannon for the top spot in the PSAC West. The Crimson Hawks can clinch a share of the West title and a chance to play in the PSAC championship game with a home win over Clarion this Saturday.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP LOOKS FOR PSAC REGULAR SEASON TITLE TODAY AGAINST GANNON

IUP will try to keep its undefeated season going this afternoon with a game against Gannon this afternoon in Erie. Should the Crimson Hawks win this one, they will clinch the PSAC-West Regular Season Championship, their first since 2017. IUP is coming off a 44-7 victory over Seton Hill last week, but Gannon also coming off a big win with a 49-14 win over Mercyhurst last week to secure the Niagara cup.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER GIRLS REPEAT AS DISTRICT 6 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPS

The Marion Center girls won the District 6 Class A cross country team championship for the second straight year. The Stingers’ boys finished second, and both teams qualified for next week’s state tournament. Here is the link to the complete meet results:. https://live.gingerbreadtiming.com/meets/19028.
MARION CENTER, PA
wccsradio.com

CRIMSON HAWKS DROP BASKETBALL GAME AT ACC’S MIAMI

IUP closed out its two-game exhibition schedule with another matchup against an ACC power, dropping an 89-55 game against the Miami Hurricanes yesterday. Miami was an Elite Eight team in last year’s NCAA Tournament and is picked fourth in the ACC this year. The Hurricanes sprinted to a 13-0...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

BETTY J. McKENDRICK, 86

Betty J. McKendrick, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. Born in Brush Valley on January 9, 1936 to the late Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, Betty resided in the Indiana area her entire life. Betty is survived by her...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP REACHES MILESTONE FOR WEST BANK EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAM

Over the recent fall break for IUP, a milestone was reached for the school’s Executive MBA program in the West Bank region of Palestine. According to a news release, another 30 students in the seventh cohort of the Executive MBA program took part in a graduation ceremony in Ramallah on October 22nd. The IUP provost and vice president for academic affairs Laura Luetkehans and Eberly College of Business interim dean and coordinator of offshore programs Prashanth Bharadwaj paid a visit to the Arab-American University in the West Bank to be a part of the graduation ceremonies. Students in this program take all of their classes in Ramallah, and Eberly faculty travel to deliver the program on-site. More than 25 IUP faculty members have taught offshore in this program. Should any of them want to take part in graduation ceremonies at IUP, they can do so, provided they get a visa to allow them to come in.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES HOLDING STEADY FOR NOW

The national average cost of a gallon of gas has held relatively steady over the last 24 hours. Gas prices have held at $3.76 for the last 24 hours, which marks a three-cent decrease from last week and a three-cent decrease over the last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were 36-cents lower at $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also held steady at $4.00 over the last day, which is an eight-cent increase over the last week and a 27-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average last year at this time was $3.57.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Mifflin County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA
PennLive.com

How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween

Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer

Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

DAVID W. SHEDD, 71

David W. Shedd, 71, of Rochester Mills, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The son of Douglas Huse and Viola (Wichern) Shedd, he was born on May 12, 1951 at Long Branch, NJ. David was a 1969 graduate of Middletown Township High School. In...
ROCHESTER MILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy