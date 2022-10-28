Read full article on original website
u.today
Project NEXUS Revolutionizing Traditional Finance Through Blockchain Technology
Despite not being all that old, cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of millions worldwide and continue to do so every single day. There are other asset classes that investors have a keen interest in, such as Stocks and Real Estate. Thankfully, Project NEXUS is poised to become the platform that provides reliable features and services for all of these markets.
u.today
Major Cryptocurrency Companies Have to Fire Most of Their Staff, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Do Airbnb’s Billion-Dollar Q3 Profits Translate to a Worthwhile Stock Investment?
In spite of inflation, economic uncertainty and fears of an impending recession, the short-term vacation rental market is looking up. Airbnb reported third-quarter profits of $1.21 billion -- an...
u.today
Ripple Gets 300 Million XRP from Anon Wallet, Locks 700 Million in Escrow
u.today
Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound
u.today
Breaking: Largest Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Suffers $28 Million Hack
Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has suffered a $28 million hack, according to an announcement posted on Twitter. It has temporarily halted withdrawals amid ongoing security checks. It is unclear when the exchange will be able to reopen them. The trading platform says that its clients' funds are safe,...
u.today
Chain (XCN) Shows Massive 25% Price Increase After Scoring Huge Partnership
u.today
Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
u.today
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
u.today
Shiba Inu on Track for Its Biggest Monthly Gains Since Start of 2022: Details
u.today
Bitcoin Is Extraordinarily Cheap, According to Yardstick Indicator
u.today
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
u.today
Here Are Most Profitable Cryptocurrencies of Last Month Apart from DOGE
u.today
Dogecoin Cashback Now Supported by UK's Biggest Fintech Firm
British financial technology company Revolut offers its clients 1% cashback in Dogecoin (DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies, The Evening Standard reports. Customers will be able to receive cashback in the same cryptocurrency they spend. Revolut's Crypto General Manager Emil Urmanshin has noted that the Revolut app now offers more than 100...
u.today
5.75 Million XRP Traded in 2 Hours on XRPL's "CryptoPunks" NFT Collection
Yesterday was an eventful day in the life of XRP Ledger regarding NFT. On the same day as the implementation of the long-awaited new standard, XLS-20, the XPUNKS collection was launched - a counterpart to the now legendary CryptoPunks, but on XRPL. At yesterday's XLS-20 NFT sales launch, XPUNKS was probably the most popular and in-demand collection.
u.today
I'm Going Out and Buying SHIB: David Gokhshtein
u.today
Whales Move 4.2 Trillion SHIB as Price Sees "Hangover Reverse"
u.today
Bitcoin Will Not Get to $200K or $300K, Mohamed El-Erian Says, Here's Why
u.today
Here's Who Still Pushes Ethereum's Price Upward
