Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks Stay Perfect, Cavaliers Surge
Record: 5–0 The Bucks are the only team that made it through the second week of the season without a loss. They have their league-best defense to thank for their perfect start, led by the frontcourt unit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez, all of whom are pulling down rebounds and swatting shots with ease. After downing the Nets, Knicks and Hawks last week, Milwaukee’s six-game homestand continues with back-to-back games against the Pistons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is Dwight Powell Making a Mavs Comeback?
Through five games, Dallas Mavericks starting center JaVale McGee has struggled — and that's putting it lightly. McGee is averaging just 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in only 12 minutes per game. It’s a small sample size for JaVale, but the grass has been greener for the Mavs with the likes of Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood, and Dwight Powell on the floor.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
ESPN
Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fred VanVleet Discusses His Disappointing Friday Night: ‘I’ll Bounce Back’
Fred VanVleet could hardly sleep Friday night. View the original article to see embedded media. He'd just walked off the court after quite possibly the worst game of his professional career and it was eating at him. His Toronto Raptors had been 112-90 by the Philadelphia 76ers and VanVleet had been held to just one point on 0-for-11 shooting.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
numberfire.com
Jae'Sean Tate starting for Rockets Sunday in place of Eric Gordon
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Eric Gordon is again sitting out due to right groin injury maintenance. As a result, Tate is getting the call to join the starting five on the wing. Our models project Tate...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (hand) active for New Orleans' Friday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (hand) will play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite his questionable designation with a hand ailment, McCollum will suit up on Friday night. In a spot against a Suns' team allowing a 103.5 defensive rating, our models project McCollum to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
