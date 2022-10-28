Read full article on original website
Ripple Now Closer to Launching Native NFT Support on XRPL: Details
China's Nio suspends production due to COVID measures
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Wednesday it has suspended production due to COVID-19 curbs, as rising cases across the country cause more disruptions to business activity.
Boris Johnson Becomes Keynote Speaker of Blockchain Conference in Singapore
The former prime minister of the United Kingdom, former foreign secretary and former mayor of London is going to hold a keynote speech at a major blockchain event in Singapore. Boris Johnson, Dick Cheney become keynote speakers at December 2022 ISBA event. According to the official announcement shared by ParallelChain...
SHIB Reveals Surprise for Shiba Eternity, Developer Hints at Next Focus
Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger
A new standard introducing the ability to create, mint and distribute complex NFT applications and items has been launched in the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Ripple CTO David Schwartz offered his comments on the event. According to Schwartz, while asset tokenization capabilities are not new to XRPL, the innovation marks an...
Dogecoin Cashback Now Supported by UK's Biggest Fintech Firm
British financial technology company Revolut offers its clients 1% cashback in Dogecoin (DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies, The Evening Standard reports. Customers will be able to receive cashback in the same cryptocurrency they spend. Revolut's Crypto General Manager Emil Urmanshin has noted that the Revolut app now offers more than 100...
Cosmos 2.0 (ATOM) Proposal Voting Campaign Has Started: Details
Should it be approved by ATOM holders and community enthusiasts, this upgrade will be the most radical change to ATOM's tokenomic design since Cosmos's introduction to the general public in 2016. ATOM 2.0 proposal on-chain voting is live. Today, on Oct. 31, 2022, an on-chain referendum procedure started on ATOM...
First-Ever BSC-to-Cardano Bridge Goes Live
Cornucopias, a Cardano-focused play-to-earn (P2E) game, has announced the launch of the very first BSC-to-Cardano bridge in a recent tweet. The bridge was developed in partnership with ChainPort, a permissionless crypto bridge that claims to offer custodial-level security. Users are not able to seamlessly port their COPI tokens from BSC...
SHIB Tweets Mysterious Teaser, Ripple Is Ready for Important Upgrade, Cardano Founder Says DOGE Finally Has Use Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s see what the last weekend of the month has brought us in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four stories. SHIB tweets mysterious teaser, community is excited. On Friday, the official Twitter account of Shiba Inu posted a teaser tweet, saying “Shib is…” suggesting that its followers share what the SHIB token means to them. The tweet quickly gained traction among the SHIB army, gathering 5,053 comments with a variety of responses, such as “Doge killer,” “hope,” “the best cryptocurrency,” etc. The official Twitter handle of Shiba Inu frequently posts updates about the SHIB ecosystem and hints related to its metaverse. Meanwhile, major long-expected Layer 2 upgrade “Shibarium” is still incomplete and has not been launched yet, despite users continuously asking “wen Shibarium?”
