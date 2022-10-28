Let’s see what the last weekend of the month has brought us in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four stories. SHIB tweets mysterious teaser, community is excited. On Friday, the official Twitter account of Shiba Inu posted a teaser tweet, saying “Shib is…” suggesting that its followers share what the SHIB token means to them. The tweet quickly gained traction among the SHIB army, gathering 5,053 comments with a variety of responses, such as “Doge killer,” “hope,” “the best cryptocurrency,” etc. The official Twitter handle of Shiba Inu frequently posts updates about the SHIB ecosystem and hints related to its metaverse. Meanwhile, major long-expected Layer 2 upgrade “Shibarium” is still incomplete and has not been launched yet, despite users continuously asking “wen Shibarium?”

1 DAY AGO