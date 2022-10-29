NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency, and only time will tell if Sunday’s 24-0 triumph was merely one instance when everything went right, or the beginning of a trend towards more competitive football. “We had a nice performance right there,” said Kamara, who scored his first three touchdowns of the season in the victory. “You can do it one time, but you got to be able to string it together. ... Let’s see if we can do it again.” At the very least, it was a positive step for first-year Saints coach Dennis Allen, who could use a winning season after going 8-28 in his first head coaching gig with the Raiders from 2012-2014.

