What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Marian
Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's press conference following Indiana's exhibition game win over the Marian Knights. The full transcript is inside.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University.
WATCH: Malik Reneau's Slam Dunk Against Marian
Indiana freshman Malik Renau has 12 points and seven rebounds at halftime against Marian.
What Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb Said Following Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win
Indiana basketball showed off its new players and various rotations in its first exhibition game of the season resulting in a 78-42 win over Marian. Read Logan Duncomb and Jordan Geronimo's full transcript, or just watch their attached post game press conference.
