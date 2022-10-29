Read full article on original website
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hot start in win
Brown totaled 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 victory over Washington. Brown made his first four shots Sunday and scored 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter. He struggled from the floor after the strong start, making just three of his final 14 tries. It was his first double-double of the season and the 10 rebounds brought his season average up to 6.7. With the Celtics blowing out the Wizards, he was able to sit most of the fourth quarter and played less than 34 minutes for the first time this year.
Rockets And Clippers Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Have Celtics finally solved their bench issues?
The Boston Celtics have fallen into some bad habits early in the 2022-23 season and their defense hasn’t played anywhere near its potential. But maybe the biggest sign of optimism through the first two weeks has been the production of a previously inconsistent bench. The Celtics generated a season-high...
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum wants to open a school in St. Louis
By now, most fans of the Boston Celtics know plenty about the interest of star Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown in promoting education in his community. But fewer know the Georgia native shares this interest with his fellow star wing Jayson Tatum, who recently shared that he also wants to help his fellow St. Louis natives get a better education.
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win
LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also...
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 points in win
Tatum amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 win over the Wizards. Tatum scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half as the Celtics took an 11-point lead into halftime. Boston dominated Washington in the third quarter and Tatum played just nine second-half minutes. The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start, averaging 30.8 points per game and making 55.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, 40.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free throw line.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants offensive reps after scoring TD vs. Bears: 'Hopefully I get thrown in'
Micah Parsons scored his first career touchdown on Sunday, returning a fumble 36 yards to help the Cowboys roll over the Bears in Week 7. Now he wants to taste the end zone again, this time on offense. Addressing reporters after the game, the second-year linebacker suggested he deserves some offensive reps moving forward, even proposing a "red-zone package" with the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year as a ball-carrier.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
