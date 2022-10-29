Read full article on original website
New Jersey Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1
NEWARK, N.J. — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves for the surging New Jersey Devils, who routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino and...
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Former Wild star Devan Dubnyk makes new career move following NHL retirement
Former Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk has retired from the NHL at the age of 36. However, he isn’t stepping away from the game of hockey. Not by a long shot. Dubnyk confirmed his retirement to The Pioneer Press. The former Wild star also confirmed his new position as an analyst with NHL Network. He made his regular season debut for the network on Thursday.
Sabres use late surge to defeat Chicago in overtime
The Buffalo Sabres scored three unanswered goals, including a power play goal in overtime to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
Big guns warming up for Red Wings, Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have opened the season well despite slow starts from two of the game's rising stars. However, the Sabres' Tage Thompson and Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings both look to build on a much-needed strong performance when the teams meet Monday night in Buffalo.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo for Sabers Matchup
The Blackhawks play the Sabres in New York in the first season matchup between the two teams. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks meet the Sabres in Buffalo for the first matchup between the two teams this season. LAST...
Blackhawks Shake Up Lines, D Pairs Ahead of Game vs. Sabres
The Chicago Blackhawks' lineup will have a new look in Saturday's contest against the Buffalo Sabres. Not only will two players make their season debuts, but head coach Luke Richardson is also shuffling his forward lines and defensive pairings. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the new-look lineup from Blackhawks' morning skate in Buffalo.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Come Home to Face Wild
After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the Minnesota Wild. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return...
Suns' Devin Booker: Poor outing against Pelicans
Booker ended Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Booker was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he was unable to maintain the same consistency and delivered his worst outing of the campaign. There's nothing to see here outside of the fact that his was just a bad outing, and Booker's fantasy upside shouldn't see any changes going forward.
