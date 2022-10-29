Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark. How about a no-hitter, would that do? Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous fans as the Astros blanked the Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. “You get slapped in the face yesterday and you want to come back today and make a statement,” closer Ryan Pressly said.
Game 3 postponed by rain, World Series will resume Tuesday
Game 3 of the World Series on Monday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed due to inclement weather, the league announced. The rained-out contest, which was set to be held at Citizens Bank Park, forced Major League Baseball to shift the remaining games by one day. Game 3 will be held Tuesday.
Phillies rout Astros to take 2-1 World Series lead
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper bashed a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia, and then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more. The $330 million star offered quiet advice to Alec Bohm — and then it got really loud in Philadelphia.
McCullers pulled after allowing postseason-record 5 HRs in Game 3
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. is now in the World Series record books for all the wrong reasons. McCullers became the first pitcher ever to allow five home runs in a single playoff game during Tuesday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit...
Report: White Sox to hire Pedro Grifol as next manager
The Chicago White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. An announcement from the White Sox is expected to come later this week. Grifol has been with the Kansas City Royals since 2013, serving as the team's bench coach last season.
World Series Game 4 best bets: Astros to even it up
Astros (-115) @ Phillies (-105) Cristian Javier will take the bump and make his series debut for the Astros, and he could be just what the doctor ordered. Few players have been as good as Javier over the last couple of months. Since the beginning of September, Javier has made seven appearances. He allowed only one run while striking out 44 batters during that stretch.
Sale informs Red Sox he won't opt out of contract
Chris Sale informed the Boston Red Sox that he won't opt out of the final two years of his contract. "He has told us that he is going to opt in," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. The veteran pitcher was eligible to...
Verlander: 'Premature' to think Game 5 start could be last with Astros
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will take the ball for Thursday's Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, a start that could be the last of Verlander's five-year run in Houston. Verlander, 39, holds a $25-million option for 2023 and could be one of the offseason's most...
Justin Turner wins Roberto Clemente Award
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner is the recipient of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, the team announced Monday. This is the first time Turner has won the award after being nominated five times. He's the third player in franchise history to collect the honor. "I think with...
Mets' Eppler 'absolutely' wants to bring back Edwin Diaz
Following an incredible season where Edwin Diaz was one of the best pitchers in baseball, Mets general manager Billy Eppler made it clear he wants to see the star closer return to New York. "Would we like to have him back? Absolutely," Eppler told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on...
Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners
Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.
Giants GM: I'll speak with Odell when he's healthy
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen left open the possibility of reuniting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. down the road. "He's been a good player," Schoen said Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's a guy we would consider and talk to when he's healthy." Beckham, who...
