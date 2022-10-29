TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. ( Oct. 29, 2022)– The Conquistadors got the better of the Florida College Falcons for the second time this year. Florida National claimed a 2-0 victory Friday, after defeating the Falcons 5-0 on October 15 at Milander Park. Florida National claims nine wins for the second season in a row, standing at 9-1-2 and a perfect 2-0 in conference play while the Falcons drop to 4-8-1. The first half for the Conquistadors was nothing like the 1-0 half they had two weeks prior, as both teams did not break the 0-0 tie before the half ended. Florida National took eight shots while Florida College only got off one for the period. Falcon goalkeeper Markus Sundin had five saves and did a solid job of keeping FNU off the board.

