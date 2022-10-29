Read full article on original website
fnu.edu
Florida National wraps up Fall tennis campaign at ERAU Invitational
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Florida National’s men’s and women’s teams participated in their final Fall tournament this season at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Invitational October 29-30. Players were divided into two flights, gold and blue, for singles and doubles play. FNU made it...
fnu.edu
FNU men’s basketball trounced by Warner, 76-65
LAKES WALES, Fla. ( Oct. 28, 2022)– The Royals went 2-0 against the Conquistadors as both the men’s and women’s teams fell to Warner in Lake Wales, Florida, Friday. The Conquistadors fell victim to a poor shooting night from close range, as FNU only had eight points in the paint to the Royal’s 46. The Conquistadors did outwit their opponent from behind the arch, going 10-25 to the Royals 2-16, but this did not stop the royals from starting their season 1-0 while the Conquistadors stand winless for the time being.
fnu.edu
Florida National’s three-game win streak snapped by Lynn University in 10-1 defeat
BOCA RATON, Fla. (Oct. 28, 2022)– Florida National’s women’s soccer team suffered a tough defeat against the Lynn University Knights Friday. The NCAA Division II team could not seem to miss, recording ten goals before the final whistle sounded in Boca Raton, Florida. The Conquistadors were ridding high coming to the match with three wins under their belt in as many contests, while Lynn has struggled this season sitting at 5-8-1 before collecting this dominant win. Florida National drops to 4-5-1 with this hard-fought defeat.
fnu.edu
Conquistador volleyball ends regular season with win over Florida Memorial, 3-2
HIALEAH, Fla. (Oct. 28, 2022)- Florida National celebrated a senior night with a storybook victory over Florida Memorial Friday. These two teams meet earlier in the season when the lions handed FNU a 3-0 loss in Miami Gardens, Florida. But this five-set thriller was a far cry from their earlier contest, as FNU battled back to end their regular season with a victory. Florida National now stands at 7-11 while the Lions drop to 11-7. Set One FNU Notables (12-25)
Bay News 9
Lakeland's Bell plays with the sounds of silence
LAKELAND, Fla. — The sights and sounds of football are unmistakable. The play calling. The crunching of pads. The whistle. The sounds of football. But while everyone on the Lakeland High junior varsity football team hears it all, freshman Edward Bell hears silence. What You Need To Know. Lakeland...
fnu.edu
Conquistadors shutout Florida College to go undefeated in Conference play
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. ( Oct. 29, 2022)– The Conquistadors got the better of the Florida College Falcons for the second time this year. Florida National claimed a 2-0 victory Friday, after defeating the Falcons 5-0 on October 15 at Milander Park. Florida National claims nine wins for the second season in a row, standing at 9-1-2 and a perfect 2-0 in conference play while the Falcons drop to 4-8-1. The first half for the Conquistadors was nothing like the 1-0 half they had two weeks prior, as both teams did not break the 0-0 tie before the half ended. Florida National took eight shots while Florida College only got off one for the period. Falcon goalkeeper Markus Sundin had five saves and did a solid job of keeping FNU off the board.
Lake Wales swamps Auburndale to win Florida high school district football title
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – They even brought t-shirts with them. Lake Wales avenged a heart-breaking district-title game loss from a year ago by routing Auburndale, 41-0, on Friday to seize the 3S District 8 championship at Bruce Canova Stadium. The Highlanders – ranked No. 23 in the SBLive Sports’ Florida ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New Miami soccer field named in honor of Haitian soccer legend Ernst “ZeNono” Jean-Baptiste
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials has opened a new soccer field and other park improvements at Oak Grove Park. The new soccer field was named “Ernst ‘ZeMono’ Jean-Baptiste Soccer Field”– in honor of the Haitian soccer legend – long revered by the Miami-Dade soccer community for his contributions to the development and promotion of soccer in South Florida.
calleochonews.com
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway
Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
calleochonews.com
What's good, what's bad— 4 best food halls in Miami
Calling out foodies, try these food halls in Miami on your next trip to the city. Miami is famous for its wild nightlife, pristine beaches, and exotic cuisines. If you’re a foodie who can’t get enough of delicious cusines, the food halls in Miami are all you need.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
WESH
Chances of development increase for tropical wave
ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Invest 95-L is being tracked in the eastern Caribbean Sea. NHC said the tropical wave could form into a tropical depression. The chances of development increased. It's now been given a 90% chance...
speedonthewater.com
‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day
With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
Tracking the Tropics: NHC increases formation chance for disturbance near Caribbean
Two disturbances in the tropics are still being monitored, and now have a better chance of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
speedonthewater.com
Canados 411 Gladiator Make U.S. Debut In Fort Lauderdale
Given the quantity and quality of vessels at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, it’s not easy for any new model to make a splash during the South Florida event. That is particularly true for anything out of the mainstream boat-building world, and even more so in the relatively small high-performance segment.
fox13news.com
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion with next drawing on Halloween night
TAMPA, Fla. - Come Halloween night, a billion dollars will be on the line. "I mean a billion, a few billion that sounds worthy of buying a ticket even just for a chance," said Powerball ticket holder Morgan Mitchell. Saturday's drawing didn't yield any winners to claim the $825 million...
Tampa home Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen lived in is up for sale
The Tampa-area home Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen lived in for the past couple of years is on the market, according to Realtor.com. The 6,551-square-foot mansion in Davis Islands, Fla. is listed at $12,499,999. According to Realtor.com, it's unclear if Brady and Bündchen were just renting the home or...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Click10.com
Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
