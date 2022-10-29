ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fnu.edu

Florida National wraps up Fall tennis campaign at ERAU Invitational

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Florida National’s men’s and women’s teams participated in their final Fall tournament this season at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Invitational October 29-30. Players were divided into two flights, gold and blue, for singles and doubles play. FNU made it...
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

FNU men’s basketball trounced by Warner, 76-65

LAKES WALES, Fla. ( Oct. 28, 2022)– The Royals went 2-0 against the Conquistadors as both the men’s and women’s teams fell to Warner in Lake Wales, Florida, Friday. The Conquistadors fell victim to a poor shooting night from close range, as FNU only had eight points in the paint to the Royal’s 46. The Conquistadors did outwit their opponent from behind the arch, going 10-25 to the Royals 2-16, but this did not stop the royals from starting their season 1-0 while the Conquistadors stand winless for the time being.
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

Florida National’s three-game win streak snapped by Lynn University in 10-1 defeat

BOCA RATON, Fla. (Oct. 28, 2022)– Florida National’s women’s soccer team suffered a tough defeat against the Lynn University Knights Friday. The NCAA Division II team could not seem to miss, recording ten goals before the final whistle sounded in Boca Raton, Florida. The Conquistadors were ridding high coming to the match with three wins under their belt in as many contests, while Lynn has struggled this season sitting at 5-8-1 before collecting this dominant win. Florida National drops to 4-5-1 with this hard-fought defeat.
HIALEAH, FL
fnu.edu

Conquistador volleyball ends regular season with win over Florida Memorial, 3-2

HIALEAH, Fla. (Oct. 28, 2022)- Florida National celebrated a senior night with a storybook victory over Florida Memorial Friday. These two teams meet earlier in the season when the lions handed FNU a 3-0 loss in Miami Gardens, Florida. But this five-set thriller was a far cry from their earlier contest, as FNU battled back to end their regular season with a victory. Florida National now stands at 7-11 while the Lions drop to 11-7. Set One FNU Notables (12-25)
HIALEAH, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland's Bell plays with the sounds of silence

LAKELAND, Fla. — The sights and sounds of football are unmistakable. The play calling. The crunching of pads. The whistle. The sounds of football. But while everyone on the Lakeland High junior varsity football team hears it all, freshman Edward Bell hears silence. What You Need To Know. Lakeland...
LAKELAND, FL
fnu.edu

Conquistadors shutout Florida College to go undefeated in Conference play

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. ( Oct. 29, 2022)– The Conquistadors got the better of the Florida College Falcons for the second time this year. Florida National claimed a 2-0 victory Friday, after defeating the Falcons 5-0 on October 15 at Milander Park. Florida National claims nine wins for the second season in a row, standing at 9-1-2 and a perfect 2-0 in conference play while the Falcons drop to 4-8-1. The first half for the Conquistadors was nothing like the 1-0 half they had two weeks prior, as both teams did not break the 0-0 tie before the half ended. Florida National took eight shots while Florida College only got off one for the period. Falcon goalkeeper Markus Sundin had five saves and did a solid job of keeping FNU off the board.
HIALEAH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New Miami soccer field named in honor of Haitian soccer legend Ernst “ZeNono” Jean-Baptiste

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials has opened a new soccer field and other park improvements at Oak Grove Park. The new soccer field was named “Ernst ‘ZeMono’ Jean-Baptiste Soccer Field”– in honor of the Haitian soccer legend – long revered by the Miami-Dade soccer community for his contributions to the development and promotion of soccer in South Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway

Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

What's good, what's bad— 4 best food halls in Miami

Calling out foodies, try these food halls in Miami on your next trip to the city. Miami is famous for its wild nightlife, pristine beaches, and exotic cuisines. If you’re a foodie who can’t get enough of delicious cusines, the food halls in Miami are all you need.
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL

Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
LAKE WALES, FL
WESH

Chances of development increase for tropical wave

ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Invest 95-L is being tracked in the eastern Caribbean Sea. NHC said the tropical wave could form into a tropical depression. The chances of development increased. It's now been given a 90% chance...
ORLANDO, FL
speedonthewater.com

‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day

With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
speedonthewater.com

Canados 411 Gladiator Make U.S. Debut In Fort Lauderdale

Given the quantity and quality of vessels at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, it’s not easy for any new model to make a splash during the South Florida event. That is particularly true for anything out of the mainstream boat-building world, and even more so in the relatively small high-performance segment.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Click10.com

Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy