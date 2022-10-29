Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Sales Through Third Quarter Revealed
Ford doesn’t always break out its hybrid sales from total model sales, which typically makes it difficult to discern just how well a particular electrified vehicle is doing in that regard. However, Kelley Blue Book’s recently released Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report revealed a good bit of that data, including the fact that Ford F-150 PowerBoost sales dipped significantly in Q3, while the Ford Explorer Hybrid was up slightly. The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid represents the first year of production for that particular model, but this same report also gives us some sales data to go by, at least.
gmauthority.com
Buick Incentive Spending Down 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Running At 26 Days Supply As Of October 2022
Inventory of the Chevy Malibu sedan is now at 26 days supply at the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. Specifically, 6,549 individual units were on the ground at U.S. dealers and an additional 8,184 units were in transit. Malibu inventory...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV Reservations Full For Now
General Motors unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV in July, debuting a fresh entry for the mass-market all-electric crossover segment. Now, GM Authority has learned that The General is no longer taking 2024 Chevy Blazer EV reservations, at least for the time being. GM Authority reached out to Chevrolet...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro Door Accent Trim Kits Available To Order Again
The 2023 Chevy Camaro drops in as the eighth model year of the sixth-generation sports car, introducing a number of changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Camaro is once again available to order with three door accent trim kits that were previously unavailable.
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Encore GX With AWD Currently Under Constraint
The 2023 Buick Encore GX is the fourth model year of the first-generation crossover, debuting only a handful of updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year. Now, however, the 2023 Buick Encore GX is currently unavailable to order with all-wheel-drive (AWD). GM Authority has learned that the Buick...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Black Sport Package
The 2023 Chevy Blazer brings a mid-cycle refresh for the mid-size crossover, including updated exterior styling along with small updates to the interior, headlined by a larger infotainment screen. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Blazer is now offered with yet another appearance package called Black Sport Package.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2022 Chevy Trax Production Will End
Production of the current-generation Chevy Trax subcompact crossover will soon end, and GM Authority has learned that the last 2022 Chevy Trax units will be built on November 30th, 2022 at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea. Back in March, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM had decided to axe...
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC 2023 Chevy Camaro Stage I And Stage II
Chevy Camaro fans looking for big four-figure performance will find it with the new 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC 2023 Chevy Camaro Stage I and Stage II from Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). SVE is the exclusive builder for the current-generation Yenko vehicles, offering a range of high-performance upgrades for models like the...
gmauthority.com
GM Puts Temporary Hold On Twitter Advertising In Wake Of Musk Buyout
GM has suspended its advertising efforts on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The automaker says that it will evaluate Twitter’s direction moving forward to determine the best way to utilize the platform for advertising purposes. “We are engaging with Twitter...
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark will be discontinued after the 2022 model year. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark discount offer in October 2022 is as follows:
Toyota to limit smart keys to 1 per new vehicle sold, due to semiconductor shortage
Amidst a global shortage of semiconductors, Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. reportedly announced that it would replace one of the "smart" keys for its cars.
Investopedia
Ford Outperforms on Earnings, Revenue, and Vehicles Sold
Ford's total number of automobiles sold came in above analysts' expectations. Total automobiles sold is a metric of how many vehicles—including Ford's full line of trucks, utility vehicles, and cars—the company sold across all regions. Adjusted earnings beat analyst predictions and company guidance. Ford Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match...
2 Midsize SUVs More Than Doubled Their Sales
Find out why these two midsize SUVs managed to double their sales from September 2021 to September 2022. The post 2 Midsize SUVs More Than Doubled Their Sales appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the ferocious big brother to the equally-outstanding Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Both Cadillac super sedans offer herculean-levels of performance packaged in a practical four-door layout, along with an (exclusive!) standard manual transmission. For obvious reasons, these super Caddys are highly desirable and lauded for their capabilities. The demand has reflected this, as all units are now spoken for.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac XT6 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $1,000 on the 2022 XT6, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque now offers a $2,250 lease incentive on...
gmauthority.com
GM Caught Benchmarking Volvo XC40 Recharge EV
GM Authority spy photographers recently caught GM benchmarking the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge subcompact crossover. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is characterized by a flat grille and streamlined, aerodynamic shape, with heavy creases and broad, flat shapes front to back. The wheels present a broad five-spoke layout and two-tone color scheme, falling in line with the black-and-blue two-tone body. In terms of exterior dimensions, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is 174.8 inches long, 75.2 inches wide, and 65 inches tall.
2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing
Two Hyundai SUVs scored poorly in Consumer Reports' new rear-seat safety testing. Here's how the 2022 Santa Fe and 2022 Tucson performed. The post 2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
