It only took six games, but the 2022-23 iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers has done the unthinkable: win a basketball game! Off the backs of motivated performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 121-110, putting off fan unrest for at least the next few days. However, if their season heads south at some point, the Lakers may want to revisit a potential trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO