Kyler Murray, 2 Cardinals most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals can’t find a way to win football games consistently this season. They suffered another hard fought loss in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, and watched their record on the season fall to 3-5, putting them in last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals high expectations for the season don’t seem close to being reached at this point.
‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game

The Los Angeles Lakers finally grabbed their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5. Following the win, Anthony Davis spoke about what it took for his team to finally find a positive result but he also dropped a rather concerning truth bomb on […] The post ‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner makes convincing case for Pacers trade as LeBron James, Lakers nab first win

It only took six games, but the 2022-23 iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers has done the unthinkable: win a basketball game! Off the backs of motivated performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 121-110, putting off fan unrest for at least the next few days. However, if their season heads south at some point, the Lakers may want to revisit a potential trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner.
How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween

Entering their Sunday night clash against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers were in dire need of salvation after beginning the season winless in five tries. Facing putrid shooting woes from beyond the arc, LeBron James and the Lakers needed a miracle to turn things around, and surely enough, they took home a much-needed […] The post How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook

Have the Los Angeles Lakers finally turned the corner after scoring their first win of the season Wednesday via a 121-110 revenge victory over the Denver Nuggets at home? The answer to that will be clear in the coming days, and that will also largely depend on the chemistry of the players, particularly of the […] The post LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea

Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham. “I love Darvin Ham, the best […] The post Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
