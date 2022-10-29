Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola cruises past Blooming Prairie
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team hit the field against Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola wins 42-14. Spartans play Blue Earth Area for the Section 2AA Championship Friday at JWP High School.
Robbinsdale Cooper's Danari Connors wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Oct. 16-22)
Andover football rolls St. Francis in section semifinal 51-21 Forest Lake football overcomes Eagan rally to reach second round of playoffs Photos: Wayzata defeats St. Michael-Albertville in first round of playoffs If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email ...
KEYC
BEA rolls to win over Maple River
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hosted Maple River in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. BEA wins big 38-6 over Maple River. Blue Earth Area plays St. Clair/Loyola for the championship Friday night at JWP High School.
Comments / 0