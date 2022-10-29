ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYC

St. Clair/Loyola cruises past Blooming Prairie

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team hit the field against Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola wins 42-14. Spartans play Blue Earth Area for the Section 2AA Championship Friday at JWP High School.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
KEYC

BEA rolls to win over Maple River

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hosted Maple River in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. BEA wins big 38-6 over Maple River. Blue Earth Area plays St. Clair/Loyola for the championship Friday night at JWP High School.
BLUE EARTH, MN

