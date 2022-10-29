ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
GreenMatters

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Jose, With up to 15 Possible Aftershocks

While certain parts of California are running out of water, others are being shaken into oblivion. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck San Jose on Tuesday, Oct. 25, about 9 miles from a neighborhood called Seven Trees. And although no significant injuries or damage has been reported as of publication, seismologists are predicting upwards of 15 aftershocks in the area, over the next week or so.
SAN JOSE, CA
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Major magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes outside of San Jose, California

A major magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled northern California on Tuesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey, with the epicentre about 12 miles east of the city of San Jose.“Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region,” the USGS said in a statement on Twitter. “We are continuing to monitor this region.”The quake occured at 11.42am and is thought to have taken place near the Calaveras Fault, with the epicentre near Joseph D Grant Ranch County Park, a remote rural area. It’s the largest earthquake in the region in the last eight years, according to the San...
SAN JOSE, CA
TheDailyBeast

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles San Francisco Bay Area

The largest earthquake since 2014 shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning. The 5.1 quake struck 9 miles east of Seven Trees along the Calaveras Fault, sending 3.1 aftershocks rippling through the region, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey. The quake temporarily suspended train service in the region, though local authorities reported no emergency calls related to the geological disruption this morning. “No reports of damage or injuries thus far,” tweeted the San Jose Police Department. The earthquake, which hit at 11:42 a.m. PT, was the first major seismic activity on the Calaveras Fault since 2007. The last major quake to rattle the area happened along the West Napa Fault in 2014, when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Napa, California, claiming a life, injuring 200 people and costing more than a half a billion dollars in damage.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
SAN JOSE, CA
travelawaits.com

My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California

The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
MENDOCINO, CA
The Press Democrat

Prescribed burn planned in northeast Santa Rosa Sunday

There could be smoke in the air for as long as eight hours Sunday following a prescribed burn at Pepperwood Preserve along Franz Valley Road in northeast Santa Rosa. Travelers in the areas of Santa Rosa, Windsor and Calistoga may see smoke in the air, fire on the ridge or experience slowing traffic as a result, according to a news release from Wendy Coy, director of communications for Audubon Canyon Ranch and Michael Gillogly, manager of the preserve.
SANTA ROSA, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal

EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California’s most popular natural landmarks, ranked

There are nine National Parks in California — more than any other state. With more than 270 state parks, recreation areas and landmarks, there’s a ton of places to visit in the Golden State. But a new poll conducted by a luxury expedition company found that the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy