ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation. The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so. “I am an OMNIST and...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Nets react as Kyrie Irving promotes shocking controversial film

While rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West faces public backlash, lost business deals, and severed relationships for his recent antisemitic comments, it appears that Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is making some antisemitic statements of his own. On Thursday afternoon, Kyrie Irving shared a link on Twitter to a 2018...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?

The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook

Have the Los Angeles Lakers finally turned the corner after scoring their first win of the season Wednesday via a 121-110 revenge victory over the Denver Nuggets at home? The answer to that will be clear in the coming days, and that will also largely depend on the chemistry of the players, particularly of the […] The post LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans will cringe at these bonkers Donovan Mitchell stats

The New York Knicks spent almost the entire offseason in pursuit of former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell only to get sniped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the end. The Knicks haggled over which draft picks and which young prospects to deal to Salt Lake City, but the Cavs were decisive, dealing Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji in addition to three first-round picks (’25, ’27, ’29) and three pick swaps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Is Ben Simmons playing vs. Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get back on track Monday night as they face the Indiana Pacers for the second game in a row. So far, Ben Simmons has played all six contests for the team, making his presence felt from a playmaking and defensive standpoint. Now, fans want to know: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea

Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham. “I love Darvin Ham, the best […] The post Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Brooklyn’s stance on suspending Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitism controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent Twitter comments have gotten him in trouble once again. The Brooklyn Nets star has always been a rather controversial figure amongst fans due to his, well, questionable stances on certain topics. A few days ago, though, Kyrie Irving was blasted by many figures for seemingly promoting an anti-Semitic film and book on […] The post RUMOR: Brooklyn’s stance on suspending Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitism controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Bucks overtake Celtics for top spot

We have started our musical chairs of teams rising and sinking in our weekly NBA Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season. Here, we’ll look at our NBA Power Rankings entering Week 3. Some of the early risers have leveled off, while we see marquee squads like the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns moving […] The post NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Bucks overtake Celtics for top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon

His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks

The NBA announced Monday that the Philadelphia 76ers have been docked 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks after a tampering investigation into the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. this past free agency. The investigation found that the Sixers “engaged in free agency discussions involving two players prior to the date when such […] The post NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy