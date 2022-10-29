Read full article on original website
Man claims his ballot was filled out by someone else. Here's how King County Elections caught the mistake
RENTON, Wash. — A man in western Washington posted a claim on social media that his ballot never arrived in the mail and then he was notified that someone else had voted for him. King County Elections headquarters in Renton gave KING 5 a look at where every single...
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of building a single-family residence
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee approved a "reasonable use exception" of building a single-family residence within the stream and landslide hazard buffer at 1203 Bowman Avenue NW on Wednesday, October 26. Olympia associate planner Jackson Ewing said the SCJ Alliance proposes constructing a single-family residence on a parcel encumbered...
'It's scary': Chinatown-International District advocates ask for funding to improve public safety
SEATTLE — Advocates for the Chinatown-International District (CID) are asking the city of Seattle and King County for millions of dollars to address public safety concerns. Pink Gorilla Games, a video game store that's been in the heart of the CID for 17 years, has recently been hit with crime. The latest incident happened on Monday evening.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Utilities Board formally adopts updated rates for customers
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board members voted Wednesday to approve a preliminary budget and rates proposal aimed at maintaining safe, reliable service to customers and enhancing residential assistance programs for income-constrained customers while balancing increased costs from inflation. Tacoma Public Utilities is a not-for-profit, customer-owned utility that...
capitolhillseattle.com
Last-minute Seattle Redistricting tweaks could split part of University of Washington voters into Sawant’s District 3
The Seattle Redistricting Commission has kicked another local politics hornets nest with a last-minute proposal from a commissioner that would gerrymander the University of Washington campus — but not Greek Row and most of the school’s off-campus housing — into District 3 representing neighborhoods to the south including Montlake, the Central District, and Capitol Hill.
Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede
Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents. The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision....
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Murray, Smiley address economy, abortion and education in townhall
SEATTLE — Senator Patty Murray and Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley took questions from voters during a town hall in Seattle Sunday night. The two clashed on issues including the economy, abortion, and education. The town hall Sunday is likely the last time the candidate will be on stage together...
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
KING-5
BREAKING: Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed due to bomb threat
Officials say students who normally ride the bus are being bussed home now. Students who walk are being escorted to Sunny Hill Elementary for pick up.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment cleared through Governor Inslee’s initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near Interstate 5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
Arlington woman's TikTok video about absentee ballot goes viral
ARLINGTON, Wash. — You may have seen a viral video making the rounds this week where an Arlington woman vents about not being able to send an absentee ballot request at her local post office. It has been viewed more than 4 million times, but there is more to...
bellevuereporter.com
Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
