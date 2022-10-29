Health & Wellness Happenings

Night of Hope & Healing

A celebration of what the community does to help end child abuse by bringing hope and healing to victims and their families. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. The Suncoast Air Center, 400 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Enjoy food and cocktails from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to change lives and bring hope to the children of the community. For more information, call 941-365-1277, ext. 120.

The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meetingDue to the Hurricane, The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership was rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. Nov 8 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.

Veteran’s Free Dentistry DayVeterans in the North Port community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Price Creek Dentistry on Nov. 9. Dr. Timothy Lee and team at Price Creek Dentistry will be honoring and supporting local veterans as part of Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of veterans without dental insurance. During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, cleanings and fillings will be provided per patient between 8 a.m.-noon at 1500 Price Creek Way, North Port. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. Veterans are asked to bring a valid form of veteran’s identification (veteran’s ID, license with veteran’s stamp or DD214). For more information, call 941-200-5094 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Free health screenings, vendors and giveaways. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-204-2222 or email info@onholdprod.com.

Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun WalkChase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Signup at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot.

Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.

Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com. There are also meetings on Fridays at the First Presbyterian Church, MacDonald Hall, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Weigh in starts at 8:15 a.m., Meeting starts at 8:50 a.m. For more information, call 304-919-3794.

Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.

Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga

9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.