King County, WA

Guest88
1d ago

Whoopee! King County noticed that the signature on Joe Smith’s ballot had his neighbor, John Doe’s signature instead. How Sleuthy!! They claim that they had already caught the mistake but evidently had not notified the jilted voter? Really? How many forged signatures from true fraudsters did they catch? Here in Pierce County this past August, in the general election, l had sprained my wrist so bad that l couldn’t properly sign a legible version of my signature. I scribbled the best l could. My wife nor l could read it. I sent in my ballot, expecting to get a call to verify my signature. l was never contacted. Not to mention that my step mom, (a Democrat by the way), before she died, used to brag about forging her ex husband’s signature on his ballots for years after he moved back to Hawaii, as the county still kept sending his ballots to the house that she was still living in. So l call BS on their signature verification process. We should vote in person with valid IDs, with absentee ballots being allowed for reasonable accommodation.

TONI Howard
2d ago

Just found out my vote has been counted. Thanks for doing this tracking. I hope you do this every year! Great job 👏 👍.

Hd Mark
2d ago

my nephew has never voted in his life a few days ago he recieved a noticed that said thanks for voting ?? Ya tell me theres no corruption in the voting system smdh

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Last-minute Seattle Redistricting tweaks could split part of University of Washington voters into Sawant’s District 3

The Seattle Redistricting Commission has kicked another local politics hornets nest with a last-minute proposal from a commissioner that would gerrymander the University of Washington campus — but not Greek Row and most of the school’s off-campus housing — into District 3 representing neighborhoods to the south including Montlake, the Central District, and Capitol Hill.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

US deputy secretary of state visits Seattle to discuss technology, how it relates to foreign policy

SEATTLE — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spent time in Seattle this week talking about technology and how it related to foreign policy. Sherman was at the University of Washington when it was announced that next year Seattle will be the host city for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. It is an opportunity to welcome leaders from around the world.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Seattle police investigating double homicide in Georgetown

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m. Police...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

