Whoopee! King County noticed that the signature on Joe Smith’s ballot had his neighbor, John Doe’s signature instead. How Sleuthy!! They claim that they had already caught the mistake but evidently had not notified the jilted voter? Really? How many forged signatures from true fraudsters did they catch? Here in Pierce County this past August, in the general election, l had sprained my wrist so bad that l couldn’t properly sign a legible version of my signature. I scribbled the best l could. My wife nor l could read it. I sent in my ballot, expecting to get a call to verify my signature. l was never contacted. Not to mention that my step mom, (a Democrat by the way), before she died, used to brag about forging her ex husband’s signature on his ballots for years after he moved back to Hawaii, as the county still kept sending his ballots to the house that she was still living in. So l call BS on their signature verification process. We should vote in person with valid IDs, with absentee ballots being allowed for reasonable accommodation.
Just found out my vote has been counted. Thanks for doing this tracking. I hope you do this every year! Great job 👏 👍.
my nephew has never voted in his life a few days ago he recieved a noticed that said thanks for voting ?? Ya tell me theres no corruption in the voting system smdh
Comments / 172