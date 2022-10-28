CSafe and BioLife Solutions Partnership Will Expand Supply Chain for Cell and Gene Therapies

Read full article on original website
Purolite and Repligen Announce Ligand Partnership
Purolite and Repligen have extended their existing ligand partnership through 2032. Purolite, an Ecolab company and manufacturer of synthetic and agarose-based resins, announced that it had expanded and extended its ligand supply agreement with Repligen, a life sciences company who owns two facilities that produce the majority Protein A ligands, on Nov. 1, 2022.
Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions Expands CDMO Services
The company is expanding its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to global customers. Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), a division of Terumo Corporation, announced on Oct. 31, 2022 that it is expanding its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to customers outside of Japan. The contract and development manufacturing organization (CDMO) offers end-to-end services with pre-filled syringe (PFS) design, molding, drug preparation, filling, assembly, and final packaging for biotech drugs and small molecules.
Lonza and Singzyme Enter Bioconjugates Partnership
Lonza and Singzyme will use Singzyme’s enzymatic conjugation platform to develop novel bioconjugates. Lonza and Singzyme, a biotechnology company specializing in developing enzymes for protein ligation, announced a strategic collaboration on Oct. 31, 2022. The goal of this partnership is for the companies to use Singzyme’s enzymatic conjugation platform to develop novel bioconjugates.
Roquette Launches Next-Generation Direct Compression Solutions
Roquette has launched excipients PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT. Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, announced on Oct. 31, 2022 the launch of two next-generation mannitol products for direct compression. The excipients are called PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT and are designed to overcome unique drug formulation challenges and help manufacturers optimize direct compression processes, as well as expand into novel application areas.
Voice of Regulators
Next year's "FDA Voices" series will cover core topics FDA staff are prioritizing. As a CEO in a well-regulated industry, it is a straightforward path to respect the utility of authority, guidance, standards, laws, and penalties. Complex systems function more crisply when rules and expectations are clear to all, and all are equally clear on what is required of them. It is with great pride I outline our increased coverage of this landscape now, but also extending well into 2023.
Improving the Fate of ADCs
Learning from early market failures, the biopharma industry has worked to improve the fate of antibody drug conjugates. After early market failures, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have made a comeback in recent years. Innovations in technology and a better understanding of disease mechanisms have helped advance the development of ADCs. This success has been evidenced by the growing proportion of ADCs gaining regulatory approval.
Venture Capital Funding to Fuel Pharma Outsourcing
The CPHI Annual Report 2022 predicts cash reserves from venture capitalists and private equities will drive expansion in the demand for contract research organizations and contract development and research organizations. According to the CPHI Annual Report 2022, which launches during the CPHI Frankfurt event from Nov. 1–3, 2022, there is...
Ashland Injectable Pharmaceutical Excipient Accepted into FDA Novel Excipient Review Pilot Program
FDA has accepted Ashland’s Viatel bioresorbable mPEG-PDLLA pharmaceutical excipient into the FDA Novel Excipient Review Pilot Program. Ashland announced on Oct. 31, 2022 that FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s Office of New Drugs has accepted Ashland Viatel bioresorbable mPEG-PDLLA pharmaceutical excipient in the review cycle of the FDA Novel Excipient Review Pilot Program.
Conference Time Brings Gifts
Content is king in publishing, but interpretation is imperator. Content is king in publishing, but interpretation is imperator. Marie Brown, group vice president at RX (organizers of the INTERPHEX conference) recognized this fact when underlining the new relationship between INTERPHEX and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) saying, “We are excited that AAPS will elevate and expand the content to attract and satisfy the educational needs of research scientists and provide that important link between science and commercialization” (1). The skill to knit together coherent and actionable messages from disparate data inputs is what sets a premium on great interpretation over great content alone. As if to embody this very message, Annette Bak, head of drug delivery at AstraZeneca, modeled a splendid T shirt at the 2022 AAPS PharmSci 360 conference that said a researcher is “an expert at identifying, collecting, generating, interpreting, and analyzing data…”
Removing Residual Impurities
A thorough knowledge of both the upstream and downstream processes is required to ensure effective removal of residual impurities in biopharmaceuticals. Detection and removal of residual impurities is a critical and mandatory part of downstream processing (DSP). To find out more about the importance of detecting residual impurities in DSP, the challenges facing scientists when dealing with impurities in DSP, and the potential solutions available to help overcome the difficulties associated with residual impurities, BioPharm International spoke with Olaf Stamm, PhD, technical business development director, Charles River Laboratories, and Luc-Alain Savoy, global head of Biologics, SGS Health and Nutrition.
Process Development and Control for New Modalities
Increasing molecular diversity is creating a need for the reinvention of process development and control strategies. Increasing molecular diversity leads to more challenges in process development and control. Advancements in technology for manufacturing and online analytical monitoring have not caught up to the innovative drug candidates and emerging modalities present in the candidate pipeline today. Lack of pre-determined process and analytical platforms for these modalities often translates to longer development times. New modalities are more difficult to fully characterize due to their complexity, and some highly complex tests take weeks to complete. Therefore, failures in quality attributes are typically found post-production after testing is completed.
