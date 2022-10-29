ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Court reverses judge’s order allowing anti-Caruso protests at Grove

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RMFi_0ir0qwXd00
The Grove retail complex in Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Thank You (22.5 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A state appellate court panel Friday reversed a Superior Court judge’s decision that ordered companies owned by Rick Caruso to allow those who oppose his mayoral candidacy to express their views under certain guidelines at the Grove prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

The unanimous decision by the three-justice panel of the Second District Court of Appeal, authored by Justice Brian S. Currey, overturns a Sept. 28 ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet granting a preliminary injunction on behalf of local activists.

The plaintiffs maintained in a lawsuit filed Aug. 16 that they had unsuccessfully sought permission from management at the Caruso-owned mall to express criticism of the Caruso campaign on what they said were terms equal to previous expression at the mall by those promoting the billionaire’s mayoral run against Rep. Karen Bass.

The real estate developer’s campaign headquarters are at the Fairfax district shopping center, which has also been the site of numerous public events promoting his candidacy, according to the suit brought against Caruso Management Co. Ltd. and GFM LLC, alleging violations of the state Constitution.

“We are pleased with today’s decision, which reaffirms the court’s understanding of the importance of upholding standard industry policies for the safety and well-being of our customers, tenants and other visitors,” a Caruso company representative said.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs — former mayoral candidate Gina Viola as well as Sim Bilal of the organization Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles — were denied permission by Grove management to hold small-scale marches through the Fairfax district center’s public access ways in August, according to the suit.

Beaudet’s order prohibited the Caruso companies from suppressing political expression by Caruso’s critics with what they say will be quiet displays of signs no larger than those distributed previously by Caruso supporters. One demonstration by up to 30 people between now and the election also was to be allowed under Beaudet’s order.

But according to the Caruso representative, the Grove is committed to creating a welcoming, respectful and safe environment for community members regardless of their viewpoints.

“As part of this commitment, we ask those who want to exercise their First Amendment rights to do so in accordance with standard industry policies,” the representative said. “These rules were established decades ago so there would be a fair and equitable process to address the type of requests made by the plaintiffs, Ms. Viola and Youth Climate Strike.

“We will never waiver from our commitment to serve as a place where all Angelenos and visitors from around the world feel comfortable and safe expressing themselves and sharing their views.”

Matthew Strugar, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said previously that Caruso has maintained the Grove gave Los Angeles the Main Street it never had.

“Well, Main Streets have protests and they have to allow all viewpoints,” Strugar said.

Comments / 7

FreeBear
2d ago

The original order allowing anti Caruso protesters to protest on Caruso's properties is ridiculous. lt's like allowing anti Bass protesters to go inside her backyard to protest against her.

Reply
3
DFWM
2d ago

I wonder why Caruso doesn't want people who disagree with him to protest? I've seen Karen Bass signs removed by Caruso's henchman which speaks to their lack of integrity and goes all the way to the top. He has the nerve too try to silence people who disagree with him which is very telling for what kind of Mayor he would be.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Judge Cites Previous Ruling in Dismissing Student Vax Order Challenge

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Citing his previous order in another case which struck down the Los Angeles Unified student vaccination mandate, a judge has dismissed a legal action brought by two groups representing parents of nearly 1,500 Los Angeles Unified students who sought nullification of the same order. In granting...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
RadarOnline

'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor

Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

DOJ plans to ask court to vacate depositions in free speech case

The Department of Justice plans to ask a court to vacate an order requesting depositions from members of the Biden administration, according to court documents dated Oct. 27. According to court documents, the DOJ plans to file a petition asking the court of appeals to vacate an Oct. 21 order allowing depositions to be taken from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly, and Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of White House Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
Slate

The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy