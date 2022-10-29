Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – as it happened
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
Donald Trump Jr posts crude memes making light of attack on Paul Pelosi
The former president’s son spread an image of a hammer and references to the baseless conspiracy theory about the attacker
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump for Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack
Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not addressing the Friday morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "I'm glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi's political opponents, nevertheless, said this was outrageous and expressed sympathy. Donald Trump...
WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time
Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Suspect in Pelosi Attack Spewed Conspiracy Sewage Online
David DePape, 42, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning at the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence. He “violently assaulted” Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, with a hammer, according to police. Police said they are still investigating DePape’s motive for attacking Mr. Pelosi. But online screeds published on a personal blog may offer some insight into DePape’s mindset.DePape’s blog posts are filled with a grab-bag of memes and videos advocating for right-wing causes. The blog—which took its name from a slang term for the word “friends” popular on the anarchic anonymous website 4chan—featured DePape’s thoughts on conspiracy theories...
Top Republicans reject any link between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel lamented the “unfair” Democratic argument that the yearslong villainization of Nancy Pelosi contributed to the attack on her husband as the investigation continues.
GOP candidate for Nevada elections chief pushes false claim that Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff weren’t legitimately elected
Washington CNN — Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Nevada elections chief, has repeatedly promoted false conspiracy theories about elections in his closely contested state. Now, with the November 8 midterms fast approaching, Marchant is going further – pushing a preposterous claim that prominent congressional Democrats in California and...
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Obama comments on Pelosi attack, says 'dangerous climate' is created when people begin 'demonizing' others
Former President Barack Obama said "more people can get hurt" if elected officials don't do more to reject dangerous rhetoric in America.
Biden condemns Paul Pelosi attack: ‘This is despicable’
President Joe Biden spoke out against political violence and condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Oct. 29, 2022.
Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack
With some help from Twitter's new owner, misinformation about the grievous attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is surging online
KTVU FOX 2
Nancy Pelosi speaks about attack on husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement about the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by an intruder who broke into their San Francisco home. Meanwhile, San Francisco's interim district attorney says she's pursuing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges against the suspect David DePape.
The violence stalking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a grave danger to the United States
This is where we are now, writes Marcos Bretón. This is what we have become. | Opinion
The GOP’s Demonization Of Nancy Pelosi
The House speaker has long been the target of Republican anger.
KTVU FOX 2
State Senator Scott Wiener reacts to Paul Pelosi's attack and what we've learned about suspect
Senator Scott Wiener reacts to what we've learned about David DePape, the suspect accused of breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi. He says political leaders from both sides of the isle have a responsibility to end calls for violence from extremists.
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
Democrats lash out at GOP after Pelosi assault
Some are accusing Republican leaders of sidestepping the rising threat of political violence for years.
Comments / 0