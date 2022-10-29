ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Fox News Host Calls Out Trump for Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack

Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not addressing the Friday morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "I'm glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi's political opponents, nevertheless, said this was outrageous and expressed sympathy. Donald Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in Pelosi Attack Spewed Conspiracy Sewage Online

David DePape, 42, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning at the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence. He “violently assaulted” Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, with a hammer, according to police. Police said they are still investigating DePape’s motive for attacking Mr. Pelosi. But online screeds published on a personal blog may offer some insight into DePape’s mindset.DePape’s blog posts are filled with a grab-bag of memes and videos advocating for right-wing causes. The blog—which took its name from a slang term for the word “friends” popular on the anarchic anonymous website 4chan—featured DePape’s thoughts on conspiracy theories...
BERKELEY, CA
CNN

GOP candidate for Nevada elections chief pushes false claim that Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff weren’t legitimately elected

Washington CNN — Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Nevada elections chief, has repeatedly promoted false conspiracy theories about elections in his closely contested state. Now, with the November 8 midterms fast approaching, Marchant is going further – pushing a preposterous claim that prominent congressional Democrats in California and...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nancy Pelosi speaks about attack on husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement about the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by an intruder who broke into their San Francisco home. Meanwhile, San Francisco's interim district attorney says she's pursuing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges against the suspect David DePape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

