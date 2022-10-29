Read full article on original website
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
BBC
T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka
New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years
The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Scouting USMNT's opponents England, Iran and Wales ahead of journey to Qatar
The United States' journey to Qatar starts this month as the red, white and blue play in their first World Cup since 2014. Expectations are high for a young group that has talent littered across European like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Dortmund), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and more.
BBC
Courtney Lawes: England captain ruled out of Argentina Test
Captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's match with Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday. Lawes is still experiencing symptoms after suffering a head injury in September and will not join up with the squad this week. However, Owen Farrell returns after a concussion sustained for Saracens against Exeter...
Australia injury concerns mount after World Cup win over Ireland
Australia improved their prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals but victory over Ireland came at a cost with injuries to Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis.Finch returned to form by clubbing three sixes and five fours in his 44-ball 63, the linchpin of his side’s 179 for five, but the Australia captain went off in Ireland’s reply with a hamstring problem.While Australia wrapped up a 42-run win after Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, there will be concerns about the severity of Finch’s injury and whether it has any impact on his tournament.He said...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Samoa 62-4 France - Taylan May scores four tries as Samoa reach quarter-finals
Tries: Lafai 2, To'o 2, May 4, Milford 2, Harris-Tavita Goals: Crichton 9. Winger Taylan May scored four tries on his World Cup debut as Samoa cruised past France to reach the last eight in the men's competition. The Penrith Panthers player, known as Tiny, tormented the French defence with...
NBC Sports
Rugby World Cup: France, host New Zealand secure spots in semifinals
The final score hid the fact that France went 60 minutes without a try between Grisez’s first and a penalty try which finally relieved some of the pressure Italy had exerted and allowed France to finally stretch its legs in the last quarter. After the penalty try came an...
On this day in 2015: New Zealand retain World Cup as Carter and McCaw bow out
Dan Carter admitted he could hardly have had a better ending to his glittering international career after his man-of-the-match performance helped New Zealand to a third World Cup triumph on this day in 2015.The fly-half’s flawless kicking put New Zealand in control and then ended Australia’s hopes after the Wallabies threatened a comeback, as he finished with 19 points in a 34-17 victory at Twickenham.New Zealand’s win meant they became the first team in history to retain the World Cup after their success on home soil four years earlier.#OTD in 2015, the @AllBlacks held off an Australian comeback in a...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
BBC
Christmas turkey fears as England bird flu rules widened
All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from 7 November under new restrictions to fight avian flu, the government has announced. The housing order comes after turkey farmers warned of a shortage this Christmas caused by the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. The British Poultry...
England’s Harry Brook looks to come out of his shell in vital New Zealand clash
Harry Brook is intent on learning from his mistakes at the T20 World Cup as the England batter admitted he was too overcautious in their shock defeat against Ireland.England know another setback will see them all but eliminated and they are likely to go in with an unchanged line-up in their penultimate Super 12s game against New Zealand at Brisbane on Tuesday.The five-run loss to Ireland in a rain-affected contest has weakened their position, with England unable to get ahead on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern before a shower at the MCG ended proceedings.Brook shouldered some of the blame, accepting he was too passive...
England keep firepower under wraps for World Cup clash with Black Caps | Simon Burnton
Before Tuesday’s crunch match with New Zealand, a calm air surrounds England, with Ben Stokes taking it slow and steady
BBC
Wales football: FAW considers Cymru team name change after World Cup
Wales' national football teams could change their name to Cymru - the Welsh name for Wales - after this year's World Cup in Qatar. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) already uses Cymru at its headquarters and in communications and documents. Informal discussions have taken place with European football's ruling...
BBC
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
