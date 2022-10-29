Harry Brook is intent on learning from his mistakes at the T20 World Cup as the England batter admitted he was too overcautious in their shock defeat against Ireland.England know another setback will see them all but eliminated and they are likely to go in with an unchanged line-up in their penultimate Super 12s game against New Zealand at Brisbane on Tuesday.The five-run loss to Ireland in a rain-affected contest has weakened their position, with England unable to get ahead on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern before a shower at the MCG ended proceedings.Brook shouldered some of the blame, accepting he was too passive...

1 DAY AGO