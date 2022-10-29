Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
Phillies World Series tickets are still available: Here’s how to buy tickets to see Game 3 at Citizen’s Bank Park
We are two games into the 2022 World Series and the Phillies and Astros are headed to Citizen’s Bank Park tonight to go head to head in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 after coming back from a 5-0 lead by the bottom of the third inning.
Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Houston Astros in MLB at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick's World Series homecoming a big deal for Philly-made family
This will be McCormick's second time at the World Series and he gets to play in his hometown stadium.
Kyle Schwarber’s stolen base in World Series triggers free tacos from Taco Bell. How to get yours.
When Kyle Schwarber stole second base in the first game of the 2022 World Series, Taco Bell fans rejoiced. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder trigged the Taco Bell “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” offer during the first game of the World Series on Friday against the Houston Astros.
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros free World Series Game 3 free live stream (10/31/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
The Fall Classic has been fun so far this year, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros splitting the first two games in Texas. After dropping Game 1 in extra-innings via a JT Realmuto opposite-field homer, Houston responded in Game 2 with a resounding 5-2 victory to even the best-of-7 series at 1-1.
The first televised World Series spurred America’s television boom, 75 years ago | Opinion
Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk desperately waving at his home run to stay in play. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson pumping his arms as he hobbles around second base after muscling a home run off Dennis Eckersley, the Oakland A’s dominant closer. The ground ball hit by New York Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson skipping through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner.
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
