Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
District 3 3A football playoffs: West Perry, Upper Dauphin get their matchups
West Perry and Upper Dauphin are both in the District 3 3A playoffs, and they will both have their work cut out for them if they want to win it all. That’s because the top-seed went to Wyomissing (10-0), as expected. And the Spartans, featuring big, Penn State commit J’ven Williams on the line, have been roughing folks up all season.
Landon Eichhorn, Deakon Schaeffer lead Mifflin County past Red Land
Mifflin County’s Landon Eichhorn put on a show Friday night and that was bad news for the Red Land Patriots as the Huskies pulled away for a 41-7 win.
Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mahkai Hopkins’ 143 yards lead Harrisburg to Senior Day win over Central Dauphin at newly renovated Severance Field
Harrisburg vs Central Dauphin in high school football — Saturday was a big day for Harrisburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘I did it for them’: The ‘why’ behind Elias Cody Coke’s big game Saturday against Central Dauphin
Elias Cody Coke had plenty on his mind Saturday when he took a knee on Severance Field just before his Harrisburg Cougars’ 42-7 win over rival Central Dauphin. He recently lost his great grandmother, Marjorie McCarthy, who would have been 102 on November 6th, and he said, too, that his best friend’s father, Steven Turner II, recently passed away.
Penn State-Indiana X factors: The players, coaches to watch Saturday in Bloomington
Indiana has beaten Penn State in Bloomington twice in the last nine years -- winning 44-24 in 2013 and 36-35 in overtime in 2020. But the Nittany Lions have dominated this series, winning 23 of 25 games. The expectation is that PSU (6-2) will make it 24 of 26 on...
Johnstown, October 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
State College runs by Chambersburg to remain perfect, win outright Commonwealth Division title
CHAMBERSBURG – The standard that Stephen Scourtis eluded to was the outright Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division football title and perfect run through the regular season. Scourtis and his State College teammates achieved both Friday some 90 miles from home.
Penn State-Indiana storylines: Seizing an opportunity on the road, young Lions in spotlight, more
Penn State begins the final third of its regular season knowing it failed significant tests in October. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions were 5-0 heading into a crucial three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State. Penn State was overmatched in Ann Arbor, beat a Golden Gophers squad missing its...
Hershey Bears wear CPIHL jerseys
Players of the Hershey Bears wore the jerseys of local high school hockey teams from the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) during warm-ups prior to Hershey’s game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Giant Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The CPIHL season opens between Oct. 30-31, 2022.
Penn State hosts top recruits for Ohio State game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff had their second straight big recruiting week as many top prospects visited Happy Valley for the Ohio State game this past Saturday. Among those on hand were running back Quinton Martin, cornerback Asaad Brown, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner, defensive end Brian...
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Penn State-Ohio State takeaways: Sean Clifford, Parker Washington and fourth-down decisions
STATE COLLEGE — As fans filed out in the waning, inconsequential moments, the silence in Beaver Stadium’s south end zone was pierced by the voice of one student, pleading with Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions. “Cover,” the student shouted. “At least cover.”
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads from Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State
The reads begin with an encouraging sign (about the lines) and end with something less so. 1. Penn State did most of what it needed to at scrimmage to win. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
