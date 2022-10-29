ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mifflin County High School football team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
‘I did it for them’: The ‘why’ behind Elias Cody Coke’s big game Saturday against Central Dauphin

Elias Cody Coke had plenty on his mind Saturday when he took a knee on Severance Field just before his Harrisburg Cougars’ 42-7 win over rival Central Dauphin. He recently lost his great grandmother, Marjorie McCarthy, who would have been 102 on November 6th, and he said, too, that his best friend’s father, Steven Turner II, recently passed away.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Johnstown, October 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Johnstown, October 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Burrell High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont Hilltop High School on October 30, 2022, 12:00:00.
Hershey Bears wear CPIHL jerseys

Players of the Hershey Bears wore the jerseys of local high school hockey teams from the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) during warm-ups prior to Hershey’s game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Giant Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The CPIHL season opens between Oct. 30-31, 2022.
Penn State hosts top recruits for Ohio State game

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff had their second straight big recruiting week as many top prospects visited Happy Valley for the Ohio State game this past Saturday. Among those on hand were running back Quinton Martin, cornerback Asaad Brown, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner, defensive end Brian...
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
