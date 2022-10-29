ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welovedexter.com

Cross Country: Dexter sending two teams to the Division 1 State Finals

Last year, Dexter’s Alena Blumberg and Brandon Anderson represented the Dreadnaughts at the state cross country finals. The two outstanding runners better make some room at the starting line – and finish line – this year. The Dexter girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are heading to...
DEXTER, MI
WILX-TV

Corunna swats Williamston out of postseason

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets season came to an end in the District Semifinal on the road at Corunna, 34-27. Steve Kersten’s club finished the season 7-3 overall. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
EAST LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy