Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
welovedexter.com
Cross Country: Dexter sending two teams to the Division 1 State Finals
Last year, Dexter’s Alena Blumberg and Brandon Anderson represented the Dreadnaughts at the state cross country finals. The two outstanding runners better make some room at the starting line – and finish line – this year. The Dexter girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are heading to...
Waterford Mott outscores Saginaw Heritage in 140-point football playoff opener
Saginaw Heritage and Waterford Mott combined for the second-most points in Michigan high school football history. But Heritage coach Justin Thelen did not feel like celebrating.
Detroit Catholic Central beats Dearborn on final play of the game
The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (7-2) advanced to the MSHAA region three district finals, defeating the Dearborn Pioneers (7-3) 26-21 in a matchup that came down to the final goal-line play. This game was the first time these programs have ever played. What transpired showcased a first-half ...
diehardsport.com
Group Of MSU Players Beat Up Andrel Anthony In Michigan Tunnel After Game
Update: It’s Michigan DB Jaden McBurrows who was jumped, not Anthony. Take a look at the video of a bunch of Michigan State players attacking Ja’Den McBurrows, who is out for the year with an ACL injury, in Michigan’s tunnel:
WILX-TV
Corunna swats Williamston out of postseason
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets season came to an end in the District Semifinal on the road at Corunna, 34-27. Steve Kersten’s club finished the season 7-3 overall. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
There’s Winning and Losing With Dignity, And Then There’s Saturday’s Melee
Don’t blame the tunnel. Don’t say this is “boys will be boys.” The Michigan-Michigan State postgame incident is a mandatory reflection point for college football.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Second Michigan football player shown getting roughed up, hit with helmet in video
Video of a second player being roughed up by Michigan State players surfaced on Sunday after a major incident in a tunnel after their game.
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
diehardsport.com
Five-Star SEC Territory Recruit Clearly Has Michigan All Over His Mind
Set to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, five-star Georgia edge rusher Kingjoseph Edwards has Michigan all over his social media:
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WILX-TV
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
Comments / 2