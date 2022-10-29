Read full article on original website
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
Reagan Eickhoff, Reese Hays lead Boiling Springs past Annville-Cleona in District 3 playoffs
Reagan Eickhoff and Reese Hays each scored two goals Saturday to lead Boiling Springs to an 8-0 District 3 Class A playoff field hockey win over Annville-Cleona.
Hershey, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Cliff High School football team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on October 31, 2022, 13:15:00.
Landon Eichhorn, Deakon Schaeffer lead Mifflin County past Red Land
Mifflin County’s Landon Eichhorn put on a show Friday night and that was bad news for the Red Land Patriots as the Huskies pulled away for a 41-7 win.
Steel High rolls over West Perry in powerhouse showdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a battle between two powerhouses in the Mid Penn Capital, Steel High took down West Perry 53-34 on Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs were aiming to achieve their first undefeated season since 1989, but fell just short, ending the year with a 9-1 overall record. The Rollers (9-1) were crowned the […]
Cole Bartram’s 168 yards, 2 TDs lead Northern past Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG – Northern had everything to play for Friday night at Mechanicsburg. Bragging rights, a potential co-share of the Mid Penn Colonial division championship — Gettysburg eventually claimed that crown with a 23-16 win against Susquehanna Township — and sitting at No. 13 in the District 3 5A power rankings, the Polar Bears needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Jeremiah Hargrove’s 3 consecutive touchdowns lead Carlisle past CD East
HARRISBURG— After forcing four turnovers and jumping out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, it seemed like CD East had already sucked the life out of Carlisle and was on its way to securing a victory at home for the last game of the regular season.
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
Mahkai Hopkins’ 143 yards lead Harrisburg to Senior Day win over Central Dauphin at newly renovated Severance Field
Harrisburg vs Central Dauphin in high school football — Saturday was a big day for Harrisburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
District 3 3A football playoffs: West Perry, Upper Dauphin get their matchups
West Perry and Upper Dauphin are both in the District 3 3A playoffs, and they will both have their work cut out for them if they want to win it all. That’s because the top-seed went to Wyomissing (10-0), as expected. And the Spartans, featuring big, Penn State commit J’ven Williams on the line, have been roughing folks up all season.
‘I did it for them’: The ‘why’ behind Elias Cody Coke’s big game Saturday against Central Dauphin
Elias Cody Coke had plenty on his mind Saturday when he took a knee on Severance Field just before his Harrisburg Cougars’ 42-7 win over rival Central Dauphin. He recently lost his great grandmother, Marjorie McCarthy, who would have been 102 on November 6th, and he said, too, that his best friend’s father, Steven Turner II, recently passed away.
Hershey Bears wear CPIHL jerseys
Players of the Hershey Bears wore the jerseys of local high school hockey teams from the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) during warm-ups prior to Hershey’s game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Giant Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The CPIHL season opens between Oct. 30-31, 2022.
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
District 3 2A football playoffs: Trinity, Camp Hill a win away from rivalry showdown with title on the line
The District 3 2A title game could be an all Camp Hill affair. That’s because, when the district brackets were released Saturday, rivals Camp Hill (5-5) and Trinity (6-4) were on opposite sides. That means that if Camp Hill can win its game at Annville-Cleona Friday and Trintiy can...
Gettysburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Susquehanna Township High School football team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mifflin County High School football team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
State College runs by Chambersburg to remain perfect, win outright Commonwealth Division title
CHAMBERSBURG – The standard that Stephen Scourtis eluded to was the outright Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division football title and perfect run through the regular season. Scourtis and his State College teammates achieved both Friday some 90 miles from home.
West Perry football reaches 9-0 with win over Camp Hill
No matter the challenges that have faced it, the West Perry football team has continued to conquer. The latest challenge – a school-first Thursday night game and a pass-happy Camp Hill team – gave the Mustangs some fits, but ultimately became the latest victim in the 2022 football path.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police
The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
