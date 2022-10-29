ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Reddit user claims they warned parent against fungal infection baby name: ‘I wouldn’t risk it’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHeke_0ir0pMF200

An anonymous Reddit user claims to have done a good deed by warning someone else against using a baby name that’s commonly associated with a fungal infection.

The user, who has since deleted his or her account, shared a screen-shotted text message on Oct. 20 to a subreddit dedicated to poking fun at “awful names and naming culture.”

“My act of heroism yesterday,” the Reddit user wrote in the screenshot’s subject line.

The parent-to-be asked the Reddit user, “What about Candida?”

“I could be wrong but I think that’s the medical term for a yeast infection,” the anonymous recipient replied.

The parent in search of a baby name wrote back, suggesting that people likely wouldn’t make the connection, according to the Reddit post.

“I mean I wouldn’t risk it, you have lots of other great names,” the alleged Reddit user then replied.

“I doubt that would have been an issue but OK,” the parent-to-be apparently wrote back.

The name Candida is of Latin origin. It’s a color- and nature-focused name that means “white,” according to BabyNames.com, an online source for baby name meanings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdkFn_0ir0pMF200
A Reddit user claimed they advised a parent from not making a major mistake.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Other name sources note that Candida means “dazzling white,” “bright,” “pure” or “glowing white.”

Candida is considered a female name and is typically given to girls. The name has been steadily declining in popularity since the 1970s, according to a chart published by BabyNames.com.

The name website says Candida doesn’t appear among the top 100 on “Baby Names Popularity Charts” and it’s currently not ranked in U.S. births.

In medical fields, the name Candida is short for Candidiasis and Candida albicans, which are both linked to yeast infections.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPYrs_0ir0pMF200
The top 10 baby names parents regret the most revealed

Yeast is a fungus that’s normally found inside bodies and on skin, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“When too much yeast grows, it can cause infection,” the acclaimed Baltimore hospital wrote in a yeast infection resource guide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by a yeast called Candida.

“Some species of Candida can cause infection in people; the most common is Candida albicans,” the national health agency wrote on a Candidiasis information webpage.

The CDC says Candida can live in a mouth, throat, gut or vagina “without causing problems,” but it can “cause infections if it grows out of control or if it enters deep into the body,” including infections in the bloodstream or internal organs like the kidney, heart or brain.

Reddit users unanimously agreed that the original poster did the right thing by pointing out that the name has connections to an unpleasant medical condition.

“Personally I would not want to Google my name and have ‘vaginal yeast infection’ be the first result,” one commenter wrote.

Another user chimed in, writing that “Candida is a legitimate name.”

However, this same person indicated a sudden inability to stop thinking about the fungal infection meaning associated with it.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. Twitter’s new owner fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Medical News Today

Ear tube surgery: What to know

Ear tube surgery, or tympanostomy surgery, aims to reduce chronic fluid buildup behind the eardrums. This can reduce the frequency of middle ear infections. It may also improve hearing. Ear tube surgery can help people with eustachian tube dysfunction. The eustachian tube serves many important functions, including helping the ear...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy