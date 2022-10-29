ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento police: Man killed following crash, shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after Sacramento police found him with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle Sunday afternoon. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. Sacramento police officers were called to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Savannah Drive...
Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students on two separate occasions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students twice this week, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. C.K. McClatchy High School students reported to the district that men attempted to rob them in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, a spokesperson told KCRA 3 on Saturday. The attempts happened on two separate occasions.
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Cyclist dead after being hit by a car in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sacramento County Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive in North Highlands just before 12:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Flu season more aggressive now compared to the last decade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The number of positive flu tests so far this season, according to the CDC, is the highest it's been in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdown and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors worry the 2022 flu season will be aggressive.
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
Sacramento's Gaudí-style home could be off the market soon

A Sacramento home with rooms inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, and that was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, could be off the market soon. The sale is pending for the Curtis Park home, realtor Janet Carlson confirmed. Its most recent listing price was $650,000, down an initial price of $825,000.
