BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Why the Jewish People Are the Rightful Owners of the Land of Israel | Opinion
Before the establishment of the State of Israel, the only people who called themselves "Palestinians" were the Jews.
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions.Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Myanmar Military Defends Deadly Air Strike On Concert That Killed At Least 50 Civilians
The Myanmar military on Tuesday defended air strikes on a concert organized by an ethnic minority force, which killed many people. What Happened: Late on Sunday, air strikes in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), reported Reuters.
Houston Chronicle
ISIS fighters terrorize Mozambique, threaten gas supply amid Ukraine war
PEMBA, Mozambique - The boy's scars streak under his ears and circle his neck, dark razor marks left by the Islamic State militants who overran his village. The fighters tried to recruit him. When he refused, the torture began. He was 13. But the boy's deepest trauma surfaces when he...
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press
UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
Palestinian motorist killed after alleged car ramming attack
Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who slammed his car into bus stop in the occupied West Bank
France 24
Peace talks under way in South Africa to end Ethiopia’s brutal conflict with Tigray
Peace talks to end Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have begun in South Africa, a South African government spokesman said Tuesday. It is the highest-level effort yet to end two years of fighting that has killed perhaps hundreds of thousands of people. The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent...
2 Palestinians killed by Israel; military alleges ambush
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed and a third was wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Friday, Palestinian health officials said, as conflicting claims about the incident emerged. The shooting near the city of Nablus, the West Bank’s second largest, was the latest sign of escalation in recent months. The Israeli military said troops at an army post south of Nablus opened fire after being shot at from a passing car. It said troops identified two suspicious vehicles and responded with live fire, reporting “hits.” The army did not specify whether this referred to people in the cars being killed or wounded. An armed group, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, portrayed the incident as an attack and said its fighters were involved, but was short on specifics. The group is an offshoot of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party. The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammed Ishtayyeh, claimed the two men were killed in cold blood, but did not provide evidence.
The Jewish Press
Final Poll: Bibi Gets his 61, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 15, Arabs & Meretz Tittering over the Abyss
Last Wednesday, I told you that the stalemate between Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and Lapid’s left-wing will remain until we know how the Arabs voted. If Arab turnout is high, Netanyahu’s bloc would be down to 58-59 mandates; if it’s low, Netanyahu would be the next prime minister (Camille Fuchs’s Survey: Lapid 27, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 14, Likud 31, Shaked 2.2%). But on Friday, an Israel Hayom poll proved me wrong, suggesting Netanyahu will get 61 mandates regardless of the Arab vote.
A new group of TikTok-savvy Palestinian fighters tests Israeli forces in the West Bank
TEL AVIV — This year has already been the deadliest Palestinians have experienced in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in many years. But a brazen Israeli special forces operation before dawn Tuesday, which killed five Palestinians, including at least one militant, and wounded 20, was this year's single bloodiest confrontation in the West Bank yet.
The Jewish Press
NY Times Takes Food off Israel’s Plate
One of the most absurd fronts in an ongoing Arab/Palestinian war on Israel’s legitimacy is the fight about food. Israelis are accused of food imperialism, i.e. appropriating Palestinian foods and even of “cultural genocide.” For example, James Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute, tweeted in 2017:
Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on...
Warnings grow of dire conditions at migrant processing center in England
British charities and officials are warning of increasingly dire conditions at a migrant processing center in England and urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act.
Exclusive-United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.
Report: Biden lost his temper with Zelenskyy during June phone call
According to a new report, one of President Joe Biden’s weekly phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this past summer ended with Biden becoming extremely frustrated with his Ukrainian counterpart.
