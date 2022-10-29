SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede exploded for six goals and topped the Omaha Lancers 6-3 Sunday night at the PREMIER Center. Sam Harris led the way with two goals while Maddox Fleming, Isaac Gordon and Ryan Gordon all added a goal and an assist each. Xavier Medina earned his first win of the season with 34 saves as the Stampede ended their four-game winless streak and improved to 4-4-1 on the young season.

