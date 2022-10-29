Read full article on original website
Yotes playoff hopes are gone after loss at Youngstown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Vermillion there will be no return to the FCS playoffs after the Coyotes suffered their sixth loss of the season yesterday at Youngstown State. Though USD looked game early for a shootout, and got a good performance from Aidan Bouman in his...
Stampede blast Omaha 6-3 in Sunday matinee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede exploded for six goals and topped the Omaha Lancers 6-3 Sunday night at the PREMIER Center. Sam Harris led the way with two goals while Maddox Fleming, Isaac Gordon and Ryan Gordon all added a goal and an assist each. Xavier Medina earned his first win of the season with 34 saves as the Stampede ended their four-game winless streak and improved to 4-4-1 on the young season.
Coyotes playoff hopes go awry in Youngstown
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-30-22) Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Pink pumpkins show support for neighbor battling cancer. Updated: 5 hours ago. After teaching neighbors how to make pumpkins stand out, Marylisa Crissman got a pleasant surprise...
Minnesota high school football hit section semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football playoffs are in full swing in Minnesota, with section semifinal matchups going down all across the state. Click the video player above to view local highlights and scores.
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.
High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
Busy day in college football as teams make push for postseason
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All across the region, the push for postseason play is already underway with plenty of upsets and close games on the line. Click the video player above to watch highlights of Saturday’s games, including action from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the NSIC, GPAC, and more scores as well.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Matthew Ness
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Matthew Ness is running for the South Dakota State House in District 16. District 16 includes the communities of Beresford, Canton, and Lincoln within its boundaries. Ness faces two challengers in his bid for office; incumbent Republican Kevin Jensen, and Karla Lems. 1. Who...
West Sioux, Central Lyon advance in Iowa HS playoffs
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs. Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup. In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit […]
14 Valley runners qualify for State XC Championships
All runners will head to Columbus for the state championships on November 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park.
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Jessica Meyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jessica Meyers is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State Senate in District 12. District 12 is made up of a portion of southwest Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being I-29. Meyers faces Republican Arch Beal in the general election, who is running for the State Senate after being termed out of the State House.
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kim Parke
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kim Parke is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 11. District 11 is made up of southwestern Sioux Falls, with its eastern boundary being along I-29. The race has four candidates in it; Democrat Margaret Kuipers, Republican incumbent Chris Karr, and Republican Brian Mulder.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet
An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Greg Jamison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Jamison is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 12. District 12 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being along I-29. It consists of a portion of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Four candidates are in the race, including fellow Republican Amber Arlint, and two Democrats; Kristin Hayward and Erin Royer.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kadyn Wittman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kadyn Wittman is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 15. District 15 is made up of central Sioux Falls, and includes the airport and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph within its boundaries. Wittman is replacing Democrat Jamie Smith on the ballot, who opted to not run for re-election, and instead run for Governor. Historically, District 15 has been a Democrat stronghold.
Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
