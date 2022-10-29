Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: Laurel routs Libby, advances on strength of running game
LAUREL — On the strength of 238 total rushing yards, Laurel routed Libby 45-6 in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs on a windy Saturday at the LHS Sports Complex. Camden Johnson rushed for a pair of touchdowns and teammates Tanner Schwend and Owen Younger each...
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Missoula Hellgate boys extend championship dynasty with 1-0 victory over Billings Senior
MISSOULA — If you’re looking for a dynasty, the boys soccer team at Missoula Hellgate is a good place to start. The Knights won their fourth straight Class AA championship and seventh out of the past eight years with a 1-0 victory over Billings Senior on Saturday. Hellgate denied the Broncs their first title since 2004.
montanasports.com
Class A Soccer: Billings Central girls secure 10th title in thriller vs. Whitefish
WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Bulldogs hosted the Billings Central Rams for the girls Class A state soccer championship Saturday at the Smith Fields. It was an evenly matched game all the way until the final whistle, but it was Billings Central who found the back of the net first only 12 minutes into the game thanks to a rocket of a shot from Abby Derbyshire to give the Rams a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
montanasports.com
Round one of the playoffs for high school football is in the books; here are the top five plays
BILLINGS — The first round of the playoffs for high school football is in the books. This week's episode has everything from kickoff returns, to block punts, but the number one play comes out of the Cascade and Joliet game. Badgers were going to the air, James Lewis steps up in the pocket, throws, but watch Seth Bailey. He tips it with one hand and pulls in the pick. Great concentration as Joliet rolls 56 to 22.
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
montanasports.com
Frontier roundup: Montana Tech erases deficit, beats Rocky on the road
BILLINGS — Ryan Lowry made two fourth-quarter field goals Saturday and No. 23 Montana Tech edged No. 24 Rocky Mountain College 20-17 at Herb Klindt Field. Lowry’s 30-yard kick tied the game 17-17 with 8:58 remaining. Montana Tech’s defense then forced Rocky to go three-and-out, and Lowry capped a 10-play drive with a 32-yard field goal that gave the Orediggers the lead with 4:07 remaining.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
tsln.com
Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”
1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings
I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online. I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
mybighornbasin.com
Man Dies In Truck Rollover on US 14A Near Cody
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on a major highway near Cody after the driver overcorrected, crossed multiple lanes, and rolled off the road and through a fence. A report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol says the fatal incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24....
yourbigsky.com
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
[Gallery] A New Steakhouse Invited Us for A FREE Night Out in Billings!
On Tuesday Night, after a long day here at the Townsquare Tower... between our alarm company swinging by to beef up security and KTVQ interviewing me and Nikki Vega... We had a scheduled VIP First Look at Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse on the west end, just south of Costco. We've got all the photos, and a very funny surprise video, below!
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
