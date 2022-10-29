Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday. Zegras finished a rush with a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season, ending Anaheim's seven-game losing streak. The Ducks trailed 3-1 less than a minute into the third period.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO