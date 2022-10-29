Read full article on original website
Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ win over Wild
Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak.
FOX Sports
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide
Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday. Zegras finished a rush with a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season, ending Anaheim's seven-game losing streak. The Ducks trailed 3-1 less than a minute into the third period.
FOX Sports
Jets take win streak into game against the Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games last season....
Starting 6-1 for 1st time since Super Bowl era, Buffalo Bills earn AFC favorite status
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No one can accuse the Buffalo Bills of padding their record with weak opponents this season. A year after taking advantage of a schedule in which they went 7-2 against teams parading out quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, the Bills have earned the right to be leading the AFC […]
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
