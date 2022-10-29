ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday. Zegras finished a rush with a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season, ending Anaheim's seven-game losing streak. The Ducks trailed 3-1 less than a minute into the third period.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Jets take win streak into game against the Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games last season....
NEVADA STATE
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
SAINT PAUL, MN

