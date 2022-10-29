Read full article on original website
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Research Shows How Metabolism is Not Impacted by Exercise
Do we have the same metabolism at 20 as we do at 50? According to surprising research, yes. Exercise doesn't increase our metabolism, but it has other benefits.By astrosystem on Adobe Stock Images.
Walking Each Day to Avoid Weight Gain?
According to new research, walking can help prevent weight gain, obesity, and chronic illnesses. A daily step count of at least 8,200 has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Scientists have concluded that Obesity may be a disease
Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases. Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and stroke, while 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases? Obesity has been with human beings throughout history, but it wasn’t until the mid- 1960’s when it started getting noticed. This is because there weren’t any surveys conducted on obesity before 1963. After the survey was conducted, they noticed that there were a plethora of spikes in obese members of American society compared to the past. If obesity isn’t kept in check, it can lower someone’s life expectancy by 3 years, and depending upon the severity, it can decrease someone’s life expectancy by 10 years.
How many steps you need each day to prevent weight gain, according to a new study
Walking can lower the risk of diseases, keep off pounds, and help maintain weight loss. Scientists identified the optimal number of steps you need.
Should you exercise before you sleep?
Exercise can help relieve stress and anxiety, but should you exercise before you sleep?
CNET
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Two Lots Pulled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
What is exercise, really? Here’s what counts, according to an exercise physiologist
What is exercise and how often should you do it? We speak to the experts to find out
How long should you wait to exercise after eating?
All you need to know about exercise after eating, from timing to what foods to eat
Study finds moderate intensity exercise is best – a fitness expert explains what that means
There are so many ways to be active – but how do you know if you’re getting enough of the right type of exercise? Does a gentle walk count, or do you need to be pushing limits and doing ultra-endurance challenges and gruelling HIT classes five times a week?According to new research, when it comes to reaping health benefits, aiming for more moderate intensity exercise could be best.Researchers from Cambridge University and Leicester University analysed data from more than 88,000 middle-aged adults – monitoring and calculating their activity volume and intensity, and following up on their health for an average...
Study decodes how late-night eating leads to diabetes and weight gain OLD
Scientists have uncovered why disruption to the sleep cycle and eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain, an advance that has broad implications for dieting and sleep loss.Nearly a tenth of the global population has diabetes, with the chronic health condition being the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).The WHO also reported that about two billion adults across the world are overweight, of whom more than 650 million are considered to be affected by obesity.While studies have shown that overnutrition is linked to changes in fat...
Science Focus
Getting as little as 10 minutes of vigorous exercise a week can help us to live longer
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Fitness tracker study shows that getting several bursts of intense activity through the week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. These days we are all getting busier than ever. For lots of...
Daily Iowan
The Doctor is In | Strength training in young adult women prevents osteoporosis
Social media has recently seen a wave of “gymfluencers,” especially young women who promote strength training. Strength training (also known as lifting) has numerous physical, health, and mental benefits. These include giving a person more confidence and increasing energy levels. Another important benefit is increasing bone mineral density, which is especially important for women.
News-Medical.net
Low-carb diet may be a useful approach for preventing and treating Type 2 diabetes
While low-carb diets are often recommended for those being treated for diabetes, little evidence exists on whether eating fewer carbs can impact the blood sugar of those with diabetes or prediabetes who aren't treated by medications. Now, according to new research from Tulane University, a low-carb diet can help those...
cohaitungchi.com
Free Intermittent Fasting Diet Plan + IF 101 Guide
Curious about intermittent fasting? Read this science-backed guide to learn more and get a free 7-day intermittent fasting diet plan PDF. There are so many different diets that claim to help with disease prevention and weight loss: low-fat, low-carb, ketogenic, DASH, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, Mediterranean, MIND, etc. But I want to talk about one of the latest trends: intermittent fasting.
Why Late-Night Eating Might Be Sabotaging Your Weight-Loss Plans
Previous research has linked eating late into the evening with weight gain. However, a new study found a possible reason as to why this is.
cohaitungchi.com
Study: Prediabetes Can Progress in Just One Year
People who are diagnosed with prediabetes are often warned that their condition can progress to diabetes. But a new study has quantified just how likely that is to happen within a year. About one in 20 adults aged 65 and up with prediabetes will end up developing diabetes within 12...
